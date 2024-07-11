Listen Live
Winning Celebrity Looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards

Published on July 11, 2024
2024 ESPY Awards Collage

Source: Frazer Harrison, Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 2024 ESPY Awards were not just a celebration of athletic excellence but also a dazzling display of fashion prowess. From long gowns and high slits to classic suits and revealing cutouts, the red carpet was a testament to the evolving landscape of fashion. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout outfits and emerging trends from this year’s awards.

Prominent ESPY Awards Fashion Trends

Long Gowns

The 2024 ESPY Awards saw a return to classic elegance with a plethora of long gowns gracing the red carpet. These timeless pieces, often accompanied by delicate embellishments, created a striking silhouette that captured the essence of Hollywood glamour.

High Slits

High slits were a popular choice, adding a sense of drama and allure to many outfits. This trend not only accentuates the legs but also adds movement to the gowns, making them perfect for the red carpet.

Revealing Cut Outs

Cutouts made a significant impact this year, offering a modern twist to traditional gowns. Strategically placed to flatter the wearer’s figure, these revealing elements added an unexpected edge to the evening’s fashion.

Classic Suits

While gowns dominated the red carpet, classic suits also made a strong showing with the men. Tailored to perfection, these suits exuded confidence and sophistication. Whether paired with a crisp shirt or a more daring top, they proved that you can never go wrong with a well-fitted suit.

The 2024 ESPY Awards were a fantastic showcase of both athletic and fashion excellence. From Meghan Markle’s minimalist Staud gown to Serena Williams’s bold Armani Privé dress and Halle Bailey’s vibrant Raisa Vanessa ensemble, the red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks. The prominence of long gowns, high slits, revealing cutouts, and classic suits highlighted the diverse and evolving nature of fashion today.

See all of the winning celebrity looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards below

1. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Source: Getty

Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing Raisa Vanessa

2. Taylor Laffey

Taylor Laffey
Source: Getty

Taylor Laffey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards in a white gown with a high slit

3. Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe
Source: Getty

Rob Lowe at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a navy blue velvet tuxedo 

4. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Source: Getty

Colman Domingo at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a tan suit with a printed long jacket

5. Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Source: Getty

Serena Williams at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing Armani Prive

6. Livvy Dunne

Livvy Dunne
Source: Getty

Livvy Dunne attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a gold Grecian gown

7. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson
Source: Getty

Russell Wilson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a white top and matching pant

8. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Source: Getty

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore Staud at the 2024 ESPY Awards 

9. Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn
Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a yellow gown with a high slit

10. Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard
Source: Getty

Sugar Ray Leonard at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a classic suit 

11. GloRilla

GloRilla
Source: Getty

GloRilla at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a black revealing dress

12. Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers
Source: Getty

Paige Bueckers attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a pink suit

13. Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens
Source: Getty

Terrell Owens attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing black pants and a see-through top

14. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Source: Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a navy lace gown by Silvia Tcherassi

15. Draymond Green

Draymond Green
Source: Getty

Draymond Green attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a teal green suit

16. Katie Austin

Katie Austin
Source: Getty

Katie Austin at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a revealing red mermaid gown

17. Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin
Source: Getty

Damar Hamlin at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a short suit with a matching heart bag

18. Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton
Source: Getty

Mickey Guyton at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a black gown with embellished see-through bottom

