Winning Celebrity Looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards
The 2024 ESPY Awards were not just a celebration of athletic excellence but also a dazzling display of fashion prowess. From long gowns and high slits to classic suits and revealing cutouts, the red carpet was a testament to the evolving landscape of fashion. Let's take a closer look at some of the standout outfits and emerging trends from this year's awards.
Prominent ESPY Awards Fashion Trends
Long Gowns
The 2024 ESPY Awards saw a return to classic elegance with a plethora of long gowns gracing the red carpet. These timeless pieces, often accompanied by delicate embellishments, created a striking silhouette that captured the essence of Hollywood glamour.
High Slits
High slits were a popular choice, adding a sense of drama and allure to many outfits. This trend not only accentuates the legs but also adds movement to the gowns, making them perfect for the red carpet.
Revealing Cut Outs
Cutouts made a significant impact this year, offering a modern twist to traditional gowns. Strategically placed to flatter the wearer’s figure, these revealing elements added an unexpected edge to the evening’s fashion.
Classic Suits
While gowns dominated the red carpet, classic suits also made a strong showing with the men. Tailored to perfection, these suits exuded confidence and sophistication. Whether paired with a crisp shirt or a more daring top, they proved that you can never go wrong with a well-fitted suit.
The 2024 ESPY Awards were a fantastic showcase of both athletic and fashion excellence. From Meghan Markle’s minimalist Staud gown to Serena Williams’s bold Armani Privé dress and Halle Bailey’s vibrant Raisa Vanessa ensemble, the red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks. The prominence of long gowns, high slits, revealing cutouts, and classic suits highlighted the diverse and evolving nature of fashion today.
See all of the winning celebrity looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards below
The article 'Winning Celebrity Looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards' was created with the help of Jasper.AI
1. Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing Raisa Vanessa
2. Taylor Laffey
Taylor Laffey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards in a white gown with a high slit
3. Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a navy blue velvet tuxedo
4. Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a tan suit with a printed long jacket
5. Serena Williams
Serena Williams at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing Armani Prive
6. Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a gold Grecian gown
7. Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a white top and matching pant
8. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore Staud at the 2024 ESPY Awards
9. Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a yellow gown with a high slit
10. Sugar Ray Leonard
Sugar Ray Leonard at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a classic suit
11. GloRilla
GloRilla at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a black revealing dress
12. Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a pink suit
13. Terrell Owens
Terrell Owens attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing black pants and a see-through top
14. Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a navy lace gown by Silvia Tcherassi
15. Draymond Green
Draymond Green attends the 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a teal green suit
16. Katie Austin
Katie Austin at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a revealing red mermaid gown
17. Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a short suit with a matching heart bag
18. Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton at The 2024 ESPY Awards wearing a black gown with embellished see-through bottom