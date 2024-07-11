The 2024 ESPY Awards were not just a celebration of athletic excellence but also a dazzling display of fashion prowess. From long gowns and high slits to classic suits and revealing cutouts, the red carpet was a testament to the evolving landscape of fashion. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout outfits and emerging trends from this year’s awards.

Prominent ESPY Awards Fashion Trends

Long Gowns

The 2024 ESPY Awards saw a return to classic elegance with a plethora of long gowns gracing the red carpet. These timeless pieces, often accompanied by delicate embellishments, created a striking silhouette that captured the essence of Hollywood glamour.

High Slits

High slits were a popular choice, adding a sense of drama and allure to many outfits. This trend not only accentuates the legs but also adds movement to the gowns, making them perfect for the red carpet.

Revealing Cut Outs

Cutouts made a significant impact this year, offering a modern twist to traditional gowns. Strategically placed to flatter the wearer’s figure, these revealing elements added an unexpected edge to the evening’s fashion.

Classic Suits

While gowns dominated the red carpet, classic suits also made a strong showing with the men. Tailored to perfection, these suits exuded confidence and sophistication. Whether paired with a crisp shirt or a more daring top, they proved that you can never go wrong with a well-fitted suit.

The 2024 ESPY Awards were a fantastic showcase of both athletic and fashion excellence. From Meghan Markle’s minimalist Staud gown to Serena Williams’s bold Armani Privé dress and Halle Bailey’s vibrant Raisa Vanessa ensemble, the red carpet was filled with unforgettable looks. The prominence of long gowns, high slits, revealing cutouts, and classic suits highlighted the diverse and evolving nature of fashion today.

See all of the winning celebrity looks from the 2024 ESPY Awards below

