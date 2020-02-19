15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe Didn’t Embarrass His Beautiful Family

By HelloBeautiful Staff

It was the shade felt around the world when Boris Kodjoe reminded T.I. on how to truly honor one’s wife and children.

See what had happened was….that on Friday (Feb. 14), the FINE Station 19 actor and wife Nicole Ari Parker were guest son the rapper and his wife Tiny’s podcast “Expeditiously” for a special Valentine’s Day episode. During the sit-down, T.I. who has a rich history of infidelity and admitting that he goes to his eldest daughter’s gyno appointments to make sure she is still a virgin, asked the Soul Food couple, who have been married for 15 years, how they keep their “problems” in-house.

“Speaking from a married couple that has not been as good at keeping your problems in-house, how do you make it look so easy and how do you guys seem so perfect?”

Kodjoe not even taking a breath was clear: “I don’t think there’s a lot of major dirt, but we’re also private and we respect each other enough where I would never want to embarrass myself or her or the kids or anybody.”

Welp!

On how they stay together so long, Kodjoe said it’s “not easy” but is about making the right choices.”

“I always say, life’s not easy but it’s simple. And what I mean—I tell my kids that all the time. If you make some right choices, life can be very simple. There might be challenges that might come up, that you’re not in control of—which is the not easy part. But if you have a solid constitution of values and principles you can get over those challenges,” he stressed.

Adding, “And in a relationship, I think it’s the same thing. When you are willing to give the other person the space to mess up cuz we all human. You have to be willing to give your partner a chance to f*ck up royally and not run for the hills. But to stick it out, grow through the process, with your partner as well as individually and you come out of the other end a better human.”

Y’all know this went so over T.I.’s head. All he could do was joke, “You making all of us look bad.”

So to celebrate Boris, who is an extremely respectful and nurturing husband and father, here are 15 times that he showed his family love, had fun with them, honored them and most importantly didn’t embarrass them. A certain rapper definitely needs to be taking notes.

