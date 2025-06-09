15 R&B Songs to Bring in the Summer

Summer isn’t really official until the windows are down, the bass and volume is up, and your playlist is hitting just right. Not in the mood for all the Bossman Dlow and Sexyy Red this year? We got you covered.
Past favorites and current bangers, here are 15 R&B songs to jumpstart your summer!
1. Victoria Monet – Alright
2. Janet Jackson – Feels So Right
3. The Foreign Exchange – Come Around
4. Ashley Iman – MARSEILLE
5. Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good
6. Beyoncé – Bodyguard
7. Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ
8. Brent Faiyaz – Outside All Night (feat. A$AP Rocky & N3WYRKLA)
9. KAYTRANADA – Out Of Luck (feat. Mariah the Scientist)
10. Leon Thomas – MUTT
11. Luther Vandross – Bad Boy / Having a Party
12. Ariana Grande – borderline (feat. Missy Elliot)
13. dvsn – Don’t Choose
14. Ravyn Lenae – Xtasy Remix (feat. Doechii)
15. DESTIN CONRAD, Kehlani – BAD B******
