15 R&B Songs to Bring in the Summer

Published on June 9, 2025

Friends enjoying drinks and dancing at a summer party

Source: Ivan Rodriguez Alba / Getty

Summer isn’t really official until the windows are down, the bass and volume is up, and your playlist is hitting just right. Not in the mood for all the Bossman Dlow and Sexyy Red this year? We got you covered.

Past favorites and current bangers, here are 15 R&B songs to jumpstart your summer!

15 R&B Songs to Bring in the Summer  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. Victoria Monet – Alright

2. Janet Jackson – Feels So Right

3. The Foreign Exchange – Come Around

4. Ashley Iman – MARSEILLE

5. Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – Good Good

6. Beyoncé – Bodyguard

7. Zhané – Hey Mr. DJ

8. Brent Faiyaz – Outside All Night (feat. A$AP Rocky & N3WYRKLA)

9. KAYTRANADA – Out Of Luck (feat. Mariah the Scientist)

10. Leon Thomas – MUTT

11. Luther Vandross – Bad Boy / Having a Party

12. Ariana Grande – borderline (feat. Missy Elliot)

13. dvsn – Don’t Choose

14. Ravyn Lenae – Xtasy Remix (feat. Doechii)

15. DESTIN CONRAD, Kehlani – BAD B******

