Florida “Deputy of The Year” Quits In Disgrace After Ex-Girlfriend Reveals Racist Behavior

Getty Images / Douglas Rissing / Florida Deputy of The Year

Brevard County’s 2025 Deputy of the Year decided to resign in disgrace rather than being given the boot after photos showed him being a wild racist.

Spotted on Raw Story, Deputy Michael Fultz, 24, quit before he could be fired for “egregious misconduct” after an ex-girlfriend did the world a favor and aired him out in an email, putting out all his racist dirty laundry.

In photos she attached to the email that was hilariously received by the sheriff’s office the same day as Fultz’s Medal of Valor ceremony, the now ex-Deputy shaved his mustache to mimic Adolf Hitler’s stache and performed Nazi salutes.

The photos were from 2023 before he was hired.

“My intention in providing this information is not to pursue personal retaliation but to ensure the agency is aware of conduct that, in my understanding, may conflict with departmental policies or professional standards,” she said in the email.

Per Raw Story:

Deputy Michael Fultz, 24, quit in May as Sheriff Wayne Ivey prepared to fire him for “egregious misconduct,” according to internal affairs records obtained by News 6 and published Aug. 20.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida opened the investigation after an email from Fultz’s ex-girlfriend, the records show.

In March, the agency had named Fultz its Deputy of the Year and given him its Medal of Valor for a fatal shooting in April 2025, the sheriff’s office announced.

“Deputy Fultz’s decisive actions and extraordinary restraint under extreme pressure undoubtedly saved the life of a frightened mother,” the agency wrote in its award citation.

Her email reached the sheriff’s office the same day as that ceremony, News 6 reported.

Because he was caught in 4K, Fultz admitted he did do the poses but “denied being racist and stated that the photograph was merely a joke,” according to records.

Fultz Also Used The N-Word In Text Messages

Fultz also confirmed that he did use the N-word in text messages, but claims that growing up in a foster home with Black parents and siblings, the “words became normal to use.”

Bruh.

But wait, there’s more. There were also photos of Fultz putting his firearm in his ex-girlfriend’s mouth and pointing it at the back of her head during sex.

Fultz claimed the handgun was his own despite investigators saying it resembled his department-issued firearm.

There is also footage of Fultz speeding on his motorcycle, clocking in at 111 mph.

Fultz’s ex also shared screenshots from a FaceTime call with him in uniform while in his patrol car, but he “denied ever masturbating on duty and claimed that he was only ‘pretending’ to masturbate while on the video call.”

The ex-girlfriend also said he told her that he was “watching her” on Flock, the license plate reader the agency uses, which also tracks vehicles.

According to News 6, he searched her plate before starting a shift.

“Deputy Fultz denied checking her vehicle registration to spy on her or out of revenge but could not provide any reason as to why he queried her vehicle registration tag while off duty,” investigators wrote in their report.



It definitely sounds like Fultz’s ex-girlfriend did us all a favor; you can see reactions below.