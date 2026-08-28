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FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled August 2026

See the list of food and medication recalls issued by the FDA in August 2026. items recalled for contamination, labeling errors and more.

Published on August 28, 2026
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  • Recalls cover a range of products, from baked goods to medications, due to safety concerns.
  • Potential contaminants include salmonella, glass, and undeclared allergens like eggs and gluten.
  • Consumers should check for recalled items in their homes to avoid health risks.
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Before you take your next bite or reup on certian medications, it’s worth checking whether any products in your home have been recalled.

TRENDING: FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

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Throughout August 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced several recalls involving food products and medications due to concerns ranging from potential contamination and undeclared allergens to manufacturing defects and labeling issues. To help you stay informed, we’ve rounded up the food and drug recalls issued during the month of August using information published on the FDA’s official website.

TRENDING: Product Recalls Are Becoming Harder for Consumers to Ignore

Baked Spaghetti and Bread Pudding products

Recalled August 1st

Reason: Baked products have potential for presence of aluminum slivers from the pans that were used

Brand(s): Ukrops Homestyle Foods

Pistachio Nut Butter

Recalled August 3rd

Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination

Brand(s): Bettergoods

Adequan Canine Injection and Adequan i.m Injection for horses

Recalled August 3rd

Reason: Visible glass fiber material in the product

Brand(s): American Regent, Inc. Animal Health

Vegan Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Coconut Fudge Sandwiches

Recalled August 4th

Reason : Undeclared egg allergen

Brand(s): Blank Slate Creamery

Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, Simplist® 2 mg/1 mL

Recalled August 5th

Reason: A label mix-up

Brand(s): Fresenius Kabi

Sura Tanmen Hot and Sour Flavor Premium Japanese Noodles & Soup

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Recalled August 6th

Reason: Contain undeclared Fish

Brand(s): Sun Noodle

Green Powder Products

Recalled August 7th

Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination

Brand(s): Food To Live

Finished products (dips, salsa, guacamole and more) containing jalapeno

Recalled August 9th

Reason: Possible Salmonella Contamination

Product: Trader Joe’s, Freshness Guaranteed,Whole Foods Market, NatureBest, HEB and more

Spice Mix 1.58 oz

Recalled August 12

Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

Brand(s): Vitasia Chinese Style

Plant Based Snack

Recalled August 12

Reason: Undeclared milk

Brand(s): Frankie’s Organic

Tomato Bisque Soup Kit 14oz

Recalled August 13

Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Brand(s): Marketside

Granola

Recalled August 14

Reason: Potential to be Contaminated with Salmonella

Brand(s): The Hampton Grocer

Apulian Almond & Cocoa Spread

Recalled August 17

Reason: Undeclared cashews, pistachios and/or hazelnut

Brand(s): Prolon

Outshine Fruit Bars

Recalled August 18

Reason: Possible foreign material contamination with glass

Brand(s): Outshine

Veggie Chips Broccoli Florets & Cauliflower

Recalled August 19th

Reason: undeclared gluten

Brand(s): Momchipz

Potato Sourdough

Recalled August 19th

Reason: may contain pieces of metal

Brand(s): Grand Central Bakery

Alfalfa Sprouts

Recalled August 22

Reason: Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC)

Brand(s): Everything Sprouts, Calco

Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Cake Donuts

Recalled August 24

Reason: Undeclared milk allergen

Brand(s): Donutful

Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg

Recalled August 24

Reason: Potential for the Product to be Superpotent

Brand(s): Vitruvias Therapeutics

Anticoagulant Sodium Citrate Solution USP, 250 mL VIAFLEX Plastic Container

Recalled August 25

Reason: Potential presence of particulate matter identified as fiberglass in the solution

Brand(s): Baxter

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Recalled August 26

Reason:Ccontains undeclared eggs

Brand(s): Jaime’s Spanish Village

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