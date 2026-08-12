Product Recalls Are Becoming Harder for Consumers to Ignore

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From a digestive parasite found on lettuce to potentially cancer-causing hair products, product recalls continue to gain traction in the news cycle. The number of recalls has increased across product types from food to automotive products, and delayed action means products remain on shelves. For Black consumers, the risk increases much more due to targeting disparities and safety inequities, from higher hazard exposure risks to disruptive chemicals and unregulated goods.

2025 Product recalls produced the second-highest annual total in seven years, including 414 consumer products and 571 food items, according to Risk & Insurance. Staying aware of what’s going on can proactively help Black consumers prevent health disparities linked to certain product exposure. If harmed, you can trace the issue and get compensation with the help of a very experienced legal professional.

Why Are So Many Product Recalls Happening Now?

These product recalls increase as regulatory agencies invest in better testing technologies to detect issues such as pathogens and link them back to a source. Connected IoT devices and Digital Quality Systems help manufacturers quickly identify component failures or software glitches that may have happened during the distribution cycle.

With globalization, the supply chain has become more complex. For example, one product may have several raw ingredients from dozens of suppliers in different locations. As software gets more complex with advanced sensors and electronic components, there are more points of potential failure.

Instead of waiting for a formal mandate, savvy companies aware of the risk to their reputation and litigation over product liability will proactively do a recall. Despite Taylor Farms issuing voluntary recalls of their contaminated iceberg lettuce, hundreds have already gotten sick, with at least two people in Michigan with major health conditions dying after being affected by the parasite.

What Makes Consumer Awareness So Important?

When there is a lull in dealing with tainted products, it increases the likelihood of consumer injuries and deaths, even if those deaths happen later from ongoing exposure in reusing the same products, such as skin and hair care.

Product recalls don’t always happen immediately, as it can be on the market for months or years before people realize devastating effects. Putting allergens or toxic chemicals on your skin or driving an unsafe car known to trap people or catch on fire are examples of risky products that can cause severe injuries, property damage, and premature death.

Are Black Americans Disproportionately Impacted By Poor Product Control?

As more Black women work with their natural hair, it can be a potential step towards better health outcomes by reducing chemical exposure. Getting a relaxer or “perm” was considered a standard for a Black American woman’s appearance, but has since been linked to increased risk of uterine cancer among postmenopausal women, per a 2023 study in Environ Res by Bertrand, Delp, Coogan et al.

Some of these product chemicals that can be absorbed by the scalp include:

Phthalates

Parabens

Bisphenol A

Formaldehyde

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) found higher hazards in products marketed to Black women. Out of 4,011 such personal care products, only 21% received a low hazard rating from the Skin Deep cosmetics database.

What Should I Do If I Get a Defective Product?

If you buy a defective product, stop using it immediately and preserve the item and receipt as evidence. Put it somewhere safe where no one else will use it or get hurt. Use clear photos and videos of what is broken and the injury it caused.

Get immediate medical care and keep all receipts related to your medical costs.

Consult with legal professionals experienced in personal injury and product liability, such as the team at the Parker Waichman law firm in New York City.

Can I Proactively Check for Product Recalls?

Yes, you can proactively protect your consumer safety rights by checking the FDA Recalls Page that lists consumables and medical-grade products.

Check vehicle recalls by entering your car’s 17-digit VIN at the NHTSA Recalls site.

Go to CPSC Recalls for general and household items, like appliances.

You can also sign up for alerts by subscribing to email notifications at individual agencies’ sites or signing up for a CPSC subscription. Always register your products to receive a direct notice of a related recall.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Leading Cause for Product Recalls in the US?

The number one cause of product recalls in the United States is undeclared allergens.

Common allergens products must list include:

Nuts

Fish/shellfish

Wheat

Eggs

Milk

If left off the product label, the food item must be recalled to prevent severe allergic reactions during consumption.

Pathogenic contamination is another common issue. A product must be recalled if microbes or bacteria, such as Salmonella, E. coli, or Listeria, are found.

Manufacturers must also recall products with unintended foreign material. Sometimes during the manufacturing process, unintended physical objects from plastic to metal fragments get in the mix.

What Products Are Recalled Right Now?

It’s not the best time to eat iceberg lettuce thanks to the Cyclospora outbreak linked to Taylor Fresh Foods/Taylor Farms, according to the FDA.

Other current recalls include:

1. Shell eggs from Midwest Poultry Services linked to potential Salmonella contamination.

2. Hudson RCI Neonatal/Infant Heated Wire Breathing Circuits by Medline, Teleflex after displaying:

Burning odor

Smoke

Melting

Discoloration

3. Vegan Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Coconut Fudge Sandwiches from Blank State Creamery due to undeclared egg allergen.

4. Visible glass fibers have been found in Adequan Canine and Horse Injections by American Regent, Inc. Animal Health.​

Pay Attention to Product Recalls

Increasing product recalls warn the general public of items that are a danger to their health or physical safety. An outbreak of E.coli at your favorite fast-food restaurant or exposed produce at the supermarket can make eating more stressful.

There may be huge nationwide recalls that everyone’s talking about or smaller ones you won’t know about unless you’re signed up for updates. Black consumers must be especially cautious, as research has shown a greater exposure to hazardous items, particularly skin care and hair care.

​Expand your product and safety knowledge by reviewing more articles on our website.