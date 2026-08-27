Gone With The Wind…Fresh Faced? Kenya Moore Debuts Dramatically Different Look, Fans Suspect A Twirled & Tweaked Transformation

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Did Kenya Moore get a facelift? That’s the question fans are asking after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta stunner showed off what some say is a twirled and tweaked transformation.

Moore, 55, took to Instagram on Aug. 26, sharing a glamorous photo carousel in which she posed on a set of steps emblazoned with the words, “She’s iconic.” Dressed in a curve-hugging polka-dot ALAÏA dress, Moore kept her caption short and confident:

“My legacy will always be Iconic.”

According to Complex, Moore is currently in Miami celebrating 75 years of MISS USA as a co-host of the Miss USA 75th Diamond Celebration, which airs live on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

But while Moore was clearly serving looks, some fans were more focused on her face.

Here’s what social media users had to say about Kenya Moore’s rumored facelift.

Eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed what they described as tighter, shinier-looking skin and more defined cheekbones.

For some, the transformation was so dramatic that they admitted they almost didn’t recognize the Kenya Moore Hair founder.

“NGL I didn’t know who that was in the first pic,” one surprised fan wrote in the comments. “You look gorgeous though.”

Another follower wondered whether Moore had undergone a “mid face and brow lift.”

“Looks good on Kenya if she had it done,” they added.

The speculation didn’t stop on Instagram. Over on X, one social media user claimed they were convinced Moore had used an AI filter on her photos and videos, wondering if she had gotten an “eye lift.”

Of course, not everyone was impressed by the change.

“Now why the hell did Kenya touch her face? She did not need to do that, she was already beautiful, now she looks unrecognizable 🤦🏾‍♂️ #RHOA,” one critic wrote.

So, did Moore actually go under the knife?

For now, we haven’t heard a peep from the former Bravolebrity. But she did share a few tips to get a facelift-like appearance years ago. More after the flip!