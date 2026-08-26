Janet Jackson Biopic: 5 Stars We'd Love To See In The Role
A Janet Jackson Biopic May Be Coming — These 5 Actresses Could Channel The Queen Of Rhythm Nation
Could Janet Jackson be making her own biopic soon? While The Velvet Rope singer has yet to announce official plans, fans grew excited after the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson hinted that she might be making a story of her incredible life and music legacy.
Here’s what Jaafar Jackson said.
While speaking to GQ Middle East about his buzzworthy acting debut in the Michael Jackson biopic this year, Jaafar, 30, weighed in on why Janet, 60, “kindly” opted out of the film.
“I don’t want to speak too early, but Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film,” said the actor during his interview published Aug. 20, insisting that there was no bad blood about the decision.
“So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…” Jaafar Jackson added with a strong pause, hinting that it wouldn’t make sense to cast one actor to play Janet in Michael and then choose a different actor for her standalone film.
While we wait for Janet Jackson to finally green light and announce plans for an official biopic, the suspense has us doing a little fan casting of our own. Whoever gets the chance to play the Rhythm Nation queen will have some seriously iconic shoes to fill. From her childhood in the Jackson family spotlight to her evolution into one of the biggest performers in the world, the role would require someone who can act, dance, command a stage and capture Janet’s more private, vulnerable side.
Here are five actresses that we would LOVE to see take on the role.
1. Teyana Taylor.
Teyana Taylor feels like a natural choice. She has the dance skills, musical background and undeniable stage presence needed to portray Janet. She’s an Oscar-nominated star, too, giving her even more Hollywood cred to take on the role. Teyana also knows how to tell a story through movement, which would be essential when recreating Janet’s legendary performances and choreography. After seeing her acting work in films such as One Battle After Another and Straw, we also know she has the dramatic chops to tackle the more emotional chapters of Janet’s life.
Taylor is a huge fan of the singer, too. As previously reported, in June, Taylor burst into tears as she accepted the ‘Icon Of The Year’ honor at the 2026 BET Awards from Janet Jackson, who praised her for being an innovator and trend setter. The two powerhouses shared a sweet hug before Taylor shouted, “Oh my God. B*tch, I’m gagging,” in disbelief.
Read more after the flip!
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2. Chloe Bailey.
Chloe Bailey could bring a softer and more emotionally layered energy to the role. She has already proven that she can carry a major film while balancing vulnerability, strength and star power in projects like Strung and Swarm. Her musical background is another major plus, and she understands what it’s like to perform under the spotlight. She could bring a believable authenticity to Janet’s journey from young performer to global superstar.
3. Ryan Destiny.
Ryan Destiny would be an intriguing choice, particularly for Janet’s younger adult years. She has the screen presence, musical background and acting range to portray a young woman determined to step out of her famous family’s shadow and build an identity entirely her own. Destiny has also shown, time and time again, that she can bring emotional depth to complex characters. She’s best known for her roles as Alexandra Crane in the Fox musical drama Star and Jillian in the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish, and she also portrayed Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in the biopic The Fire Inside. With that kind of range already under her belt, Destiny could bring a compelling mix of strength, vulnerability and star power to the role of Janet.
4. Coco Jones.
Coco Jones has the combination of acting ability, vocals and charisma that this role would demand. She could be especially strong during the period when Janet was transitioning from a familiar face on television into a bona fide music superstar. Jones, widely known for her role on Bel-Air as the fierce and determined Hilary Banks, also has the warmth and personality to make Janet’s quieter, offstage moments feel just as compelling as her biggest performances.
5. Keke Palmer.
Keke Palmer has the versatility to tackle practically every side of Janet’s story. She can sing, dance, handle dramatic material and command a scene, while also bringing plenty of personality to the role. Keke has the kind of screen presence that could make a decades-spanning performance feel larger than life without losing sight of the woman behind the icon. From Nope to I Love Boosters, Keke Palmer has range, honey!
Of course, playing Janet Jackson would be no small task. Whoever gets the role would need more than a resemblance. They would have to capture her voice, mannerisms, dance style, vulnerability and evolution as an artist. But if we’re dreaming up a cast, these five actresses definitely have what it takes to make a Janet Jackson biopic unforgettable.
Who would you cast as Janet?
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A Janet Jackson Biopic May Be Coming — These 5 Actresses Could Channel The Queen Of Rhythm Nation was originally published on madamenoire.com