RHOA Reunion Recap: Shamea & Porsha Agree Their Friendship Is Finished After THAT Scotland Shade Trade—‘We Had A Lot Of Great Times’

Source: Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Prescod

Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired Aug. 23, and it delivered the moment RHOA fans had been waiting for: Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton finally came face-to-face to discuss the end of their years-long friendship and that Scotland shade trade that dragged their friendship right to “hell,” according to Shamea. Sadly, based on everything said, a reconciliation between the former friends does not appear to be on the horizon, even if Shamea’s been looking at her former friend with “endearing eyes.”

Here’s where Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton stand now.

The drama started when Andy Cohen read a fan question that asked Porsha and Shamea how the breakdown of their friendship had affected their mutual friendships outside of the show. Porsha was the first to acknowledge that their fallout had made it seem as though their longtime friendship had never existed.

Shamea said she was particularly hurt after hearing from some mutual friends that Porsha had allegedly said things about her “in the past” that she wasn’t “privy” to. Porsha immediately denied the accusation and turned the situation back around on Shamea.

“The things you’ve done to me, you say it back to me as if that’s something I’ve done to you,” she said firmly. “That’s not true.”

Porsha and Shamea once shared a close bond, in part because their families were also close and their mothers had been longtime best friends. However, throughout Seasons 16 and 17, viewers watched the two women go from close friends to foes following several falling-outs.

Tensions escalated after Shamea became a full-time cast member and believed Porsha did not support her role on the show, something Porsha denied. Their feud reached another level during the cast trip to Scotland when the women accused each other’s mothers of inappropriate behavior involving family members, despite previously agreeing to keep their mothers out of their disagreements.

Andy pointed out that during last year’s reunion, Porsha and Shamea had seemingly agreed to “co-exist” with one another. However, their relationship appeared to take another turn during Season 17.

Porsha explained that throughout the season, she “wasn’t closed off against” Shamea, but instead wanted to remain “indifferent” until she could “feel something again” and rebuild the trust she once had in their friendship.

“She’s always looking at me with endearing eyes because she still misses the friendship. I see that, and I’m not an evil person. So at some point, it’s like, well, you decide to put those things aside because those are between she and I,” Porsha explained.

Read more about the RHOA Season 17 reunion drama after the flip.