Shamea Morton & Porsha Williams Are No Longer Friends
#RHOA Reunion Recap: Shamea & Porsha Agree Their Friendship Is Finished After THAT Scotland Shade Trade—‘We Had A Lot Of Great Times’
- Porsha and Shamea's longtime friendship ended due to escalating tensions and accusations during a Scotland trip.
Part three of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired Aug. 23, and it delivered the moment RHOA fans had been waiting for: Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton finally came face-to-face to discuss the end of their years-long friendship and that Scotland shade trade that dragged their friendship right to “hell,” according to Shamea. Sadly, based on everything said, a reconciliation between the former friends does not appear to be on the horizon, even if Shamea’s been looking at her former friend with “endearing eyes.”
Here’s where Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton stand now.
The drama started when Andy Cohen read a fan question that asked Porsha and Shamea how the breakdown of their friendship had affected their mutual friendships outside of the show. Porsha was the first to acknowledge that their fallout had made it seem as though their longtime friendship had never existed.
Shamea said she was particularly hurt after hearing from some mutual friends that Porsha had allegedly said things about her “in the past” that she wasn’t “privy” to. Porsha immediately denied the accusation and turned the situation back around on Shamea.
“The things you’ve done to me, you say it back to me as if that’s something I’ve done to you,” she said firmly. “That’s not true.”
Porsha and Shamea once shared a close bond, in part because their families were also close and their mothers had been longtime best friends. However, throughout Seasons 16 and 17, viewers watched the two women go from close friends to foes following several falling-outs.
Tensions escalated after Shamea became a full-time cast member and believed Porsha did not support her role on the show, something Porsha denied. Their feud reached another level during the cast trip to Scotland when the women accused each other’s mothers of inappropriate behavior involving family members, despite previously agreeing to keep their mothers out of their disagreements.
Andy pointed out that during last year’s reunion, Porsha and Shamea had seemingly agreed to “co-exist” with one another. However, their relationship appeared to take another turn during Season 17.
Porsha explained that throughout the season, she “wasn’t closed off against” Shamea, but instead wanted to remain “indifferent” until she could “feel something again” and rebuild the trust she once had in their friendship.
“She’s always looking at me with endearing eyes because she still misses the friendship. I see that, and I’m not an evil person. So at some point, it’s like, well, you decide to put those things aside because those are between she and I,” Porsha explained.
Read more about the RHOA Season 17 reunion drama after the flip.
Porsha and Shamea said the fight in Scotland is what made them shut down the possibility of repairing their friendship.
However, the explosive argument in Scotland ultimately changed how Porsha viewed their friendship.
“When it happened at the dinner table, and my daughter was brought up, and my mom was brought up. The truth was, this was not your true friend. This was not someone who truly loved you and had your best interest,” Porsha said of the explosive fallout. “This was someone who possibly was there for other reasons, and that’s okay too. I had just come to the realization that I just would not go back.”
Shamea agreed that the emotions surrounding their fractured friendship, along with several other conflicts she experienced with the cast throughout the season, ultimately came to a head during their Scotland feud. While she misses Porsha, Shamea said she had to shut down the possibility of reconciliation after their fight.
“I sat back and watched certain things over the years that I kind of swept under the rug that really gave me pause. I swept under the rug and was trying to see the better side of it because, like y’all said last year, I absolutely did grieve that friendship. I did miss Porsha. We had a lot of great times, which is why during this season, it was okay. I could look at her with endearing eyes, as she says, because the love is always going to be there, but the friendship, no. In Scotland, it all kind of came to a head… And it’s not just Porsha, it was everything, and it just went to hell,” she shared.
But the drama didn’t end there.
Here’s why Shamea brought up Porsha’s daughter during their Scotland argument.
Porsha accused Shamea of speaking about her to a mutual friend and other cast members, a claim Shamea denied. Shamea then attempted to pull out a folder of text-message receipts that she said showed Porsha was jealous of her getting her peach.
In one of the messages, someone purported to be Porsha appeared to say that it would be difficult for Shamea to “go against” them in order to get on the show, but that simply wasn’t true, according to Porsha.
The Go Naked Hair CEO clarified that the message was actually in reference to a party Shamea had hosted where she allegedly invited one of Porsha’s exes. The veteran housewife also claimed Shamea had been talking behind her back for years, an accusation that some of the cast appeared to agree with.
The conversation then became tense again when the women were asked about what their mothers thought of their explosive fight in Scotland. Porsha said she had not told her mother about the incident, while Shamea said she had spoken with her mother about the fight but that her mother had not yet seen the footage.
Things became even more emotional for Porsha when Andy asked Shamea why she brought up Porsha’s daughter, Pilar, during their argument in Scotland. During their tense showdown, Shamea said she was hurt that the fallout between her and Porsha had spilled over to their children, claiming that Porsha no longer wanted her daughter, Pilar, to spend time with Shamea because she believed Shamea had ill will toward her.
Shamea explained:
“Well, she said that I’ve been telling people that I spent time with her daughter… I wasn’t saying it to be nasty.”
The conversation was immediately shut down by Porsha, who made it clear that she did not want to discuss her daughter or mother during the reunion.
With so much history between them, it seems the friendship Porsha and Shamea once shared may officially be over. What did you think of their sit-down during the RHOA Season 17 reunion? Do you think there is any chance these two will reconcile?
RELATED CONTENT: Ex-Friend Files: Fans Of Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Release Receipts To Show Who’s REALLY ‘Lying’ About Shamea’s Stalled Peach
#RHOA Reunion Recap: Shamea & Porsha Agree Their Friendship Is Finished After THAT Scotland Shade Trade—‘We Had A Lot Of Great Times’ was originally published on bossip.com