9 US Open Style Trends Black Women Can Serve All Tournament Long

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

Source: Getty // US Open The 2026 US Open kicks off August 23, which means it’s almost time to serve up some serious style. For 22 days, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, will become the place to be for tennis lovers, fashion girls and celebrities alike. Fan Week starts the festivities before the singles main draw begins August 30. There’s plenty of time for you and your girls to take the conversation out of the group chat, pull some outfits together, and make your way to Queens. Of course, we’re rooting for everybody Black. Coco Gauff returns to the court and remains one to watch throughout the championship. Venus Williams is also heading back to the Open after receiving a wild card. (Serena Williams has a card as well, but has not confirmed her participation). US Open Style Gallery: 9 Style Trends Black Women Can Serve All Tournament Long For the fashion lovers, the US Open is another reason to slay. Tennis style gives us plenty to work with, from classic tenniscore trends to unexpected fashion moments. Think flirty hemlines, skirts pleated to the gawds, trendy tweed, bright colors, light fabrics, stacked sneakers, and cute stilettos. Designer dresses, cardigans, shades, and a beauty look to match are a must, too. Whether you’re heading to Queens to watch the action or simply want to bring a little tennis inspo into your wardrobe, keep scrolling.

1. Hello, Yellow Source: John Nacion / Getty Nothing says tennis quite like that bright yellow ball. So why not bring the color into your fit? Coco Jones chose a softer shade with a fitted yellow mini that showed off her legs and melanin. The front cutout added a little extra, while her white bag and strappy heels kept the palette light for summer. Try lemon, butter yellow or something brighter if you really want to stand out. Either way, the color gives a subtle nod to the sport without requiring a tennis skirt.

2. Tennis Whites, Fit For A Queen Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty Queen Latifah brings royal style everywhere she goes, including the US Open. She played with traditional tennis whites in breezy shorts, a white tank, and an oversized striped jacket. Black loafers, gold jewelry, and oversized shades gave the outfit her signature swagger.

3. Mama Tina Takes Tennis Whites Up A Notch Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty Tina Knowles knows her way around a good all-white moment. She stepped out in a lace two-piece featuring a cropped jacket and wide-leg bottoms. The open detailing allowed her melanin to peek through while also adding texture from head to toe. Her structured mini bag, red lip and blonde curls finished everything off. If you plan to wear all white, try lace, crochet, eyelet or another textured fabric to give the monochromatic look more personality. And, like in Mama Tina’s case, a little sex appeal.

4. Summer Knits Are Still Sexy Source: Anna Webber / Getty Knitwear has been one of summer’s sexiest trends, and Yvonne Orji showed how easily it can work for the US Open. Her matching crochet set mixed cream with bright touches of pink, orange, and yellow. The short shorts brought the legs out, while the loose knit gave the outfit that carefree, boho summer vibe. And her summer blonde? We are obsessed. 5. Florals Meet Denim Source: Gotham / Getty Alicia Keys went floral while enjoying the US Open. The style stood out then – and we are so loving it now. She wore cropped jeans covered in floral detailing with a crisp white top, brown stilettos, a structured bag and shades. The jeans brought pattern, texture, and fun to an otherwise simple outfit. For denim lovers, embroidered flowers, patches, and embellishments are an easy way to add even more style to your US Open fit.

6. The Mini Dress Always Works Source: Variety / Getty Issa Rae kept her tennis style short and sweet. (Literally). She wore a fitted white mini that showed off her legs and melanin, with gold buttons running down the front. A printed bag added color and pattern against the classic white dress. The mini is one of the easiest ways to get into the spirit of tennis dressing. Go fitted, A-line, pleated, or even pull out an actual tennis dress. Sis, show off those legs while summer is still here.

Source: Jean Catuffe / Getty Tweed usually comes with a preppy reputation. Olandria usually comes with a stunning reputation. So, when tweed and Olandria come together, the look is both preppy, stunning, and more. Slaying at the Open, a Tuskegee grad wore a fitted tweed set with short shorts, gold buttons, and a matching top. Pointed heels with dramatic bows and a tiny blue bag added even more personality.

8. Ciara Has Us Seeing Stripes Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty Stripes and sports have always gone together. Ciara’s US Open look shows why. For this outing, the “Goodies” singer rocked a blue-and-white striped shirt dress with crisp white sneakers, dark shades and a fitted Yankees cap. The vertical stripes elongated her frame, while the baseball cap gave the outfit an easy varsity feel. Grab a striped dress or oversized button-down, add sneakers and a fitted cap, and try it yourself.

9. Kerry Washington Makes High-Waisted Shorts Grown And Sexy Source: Gotham / Getty Kerry Washington gave us a grown-and-sexy way to wear shorts at the Open. She paired high-waisted light blue shorts with a rich navy button-down, brown belt, matching mini bag and pointed pumps. And the color palette? Everything. A higher waist can help smooth the tummy area while creating a sleek silhouette, especially when paired with a tucked-in top. For anyone who wants to show some leg without going mini, this look may be for you.