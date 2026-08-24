Assassins & Amateur Sleuths: ‘The Black Watch’ Talks ‘Ride Or Die’ & ‘Diarra From Detroit’s’ Dangerously Delicious Drama

Assassin antics, Detroit detective work, and Black women handling business (per the usual) had BOSSIP and Cassius talking this week.

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Today, the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

This week’s episode brings together BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada, iOne Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, executive producer Serita Wesley, and comedian-writer Carl Foreman Jr. for a spirited conversation about Prime Video’s Ride or Die and Paramount+’s Diarra From Detroit.

“From helping international spies catch the bad guys to solving cases on the dangerous streets of Detroit, today we’re talking about how Black women are once again saving the world on this episode of The Black Watch,” says Dani, kicking off the discussion.

First up is Ride or Die, the action-comedy starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham as lifelong best friends whose lives are upended when one discovers the other has been keeping her life as an elite international assassin a secret.

Alvin says he was sold on the unlikely pairing and the action surrounding them.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said. “The action was actioning, the dialogue is great. It’s great to see Octavia Spencer doing the Octavia Spencer thing. She’s just a great actress, and the storyline is so far, so good. I watched the first episodes and I’m locked in. I’m ready to see the rest of it.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Serita was also enthusiastic.

“I love it,” she said, adding that the combination of Spencer and Waddingham piqued her interest. “I was immediately like, ‘Wait a minute, Octavia Spencer and assassins?’ And also, Hannah Waddingham, I mean, she’s a bad b***h. She looks good.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Carl, however, had questions, particularly about the way Spencer’s character is styled compared to her considerably more glamorous assassin bestie.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“I just wish they would give her a little bit more swag in the show,” he said. “On the one hand, you got Hannah, she’s in almost a dominatrix outfit at the gala, but then they took Octavia straight to Chico’s.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The Chico’s commentary became a recurring joke, but Carl emphasized that he thought Spencer’s accomplished character could have been given a wardrobe that better reflected her personality and position.

The panel also wondered whether Spencer and Waddingham completely sell their characters’ 20-year friendship.

“No,” Carl said plainly.

Alvin disagreed, arguing that the differences between the women actually made their friendship more plausible.

“Personality-wise, I could see them as best friends,” he said. “Not all best friends are in sync as far as how they dress or how they look or their places in society, so I could see that happening realistically.”

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Serita then brought some humor into the conversation.

“I think I would know if my best friend was an assassin,” she said with a laugh. “Me and my girls, we drink too much wine. I feel like it would have slipped out.”

Ultimately, after an episode’s worth of jokes about Octavia Spencer’s Chico collection, Dani noted that she had the perfect person to recommend the series too.

“My mom would actually love this, and this is hand to Bible, no lie, because when she was talking to me about my wardrobe one day, she said, ‘Have you tried Chico’s?’” Dani recalled. “And I was like, ‘Janene, please!’ So I am gonna put Janene Canada onto this show.”