Looney Croons: Donell Jones Gets Meme’d To SweeetLiddleDeeeDoooDeeee Hell Over Shaky VERZUZ Vocals, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hilarity Across Social Media

Source: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Complex

Social media is STILL buzzing over Donell Jones‘ shaky vocals during his now-infamous ‘R&B Nights’ VERZUZ battle against Joe which inspired all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

The night was full of velvety croons, sing-along staples, nostalgic jams, and Donell’s not-quite-right vocals that sparked hilarious videos from many of our favorite internet comedians.

Ultimately, Donell tried to “Get It Together,” but couldn’t keep up with Joe’s silky-smooth vocals as he dominated, declaring that he “didn’t wanna be a player no more” while doing “alllll the things your man won’t do.”

Aura-farming in red, Joe shined while running through smash hit collaborations with Nas, Big Pun, and Mariah Carey before bringing out 50 Cent for their classic collab “Wanna Get to Know You.”

50 also joined the suave singer for beloved Power theme “Big Rich Town” in one of the night’s buzziest moments that trended online.

Overall, ‘R&B Nights’ was a good time with Donell Jones and Joe sitting down with Complex to discuss the importance of their VERZUZ matchup after the show.

What was your favorite moment from the VERZUZ? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest Donell Jones tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from ‘R&B Nights’ on the flip.