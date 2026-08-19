9 Top Moments From The Law Roach and Ziwe Interview
9 Of Our Favorite Moments From The Law Roach And Ziwe Interview
- Law Roach, a renowned image architect, engages in witty banter with Ziwe, showcasing his droll personality.
- Being Black in fashion is tough, as Law and other creatives have experienced, despite their high-profile success.
- Law shares his desire to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with a bold and humorous tagline.
Ziwe welcomed Law Roach into her world of tomfoolery, and we were all here for it. The two had a major shade-off that left us laughing uncontrollably.
The comedian and talk show host has been inviting guests that give her a run for her money lately, giving her dry humor a chance to shine even brighter. Her unique style of interviewing is a refreshing return to the days when celebs had to dig deep for their responses.
She recently went shade for shade with Porsha Williams. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reminded the world she was traded by the great Nene Leakes during their encounter.
Related: The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building A Fashion Empire
Playing With The Law
Roach is not only an image architect; he’s a phenomenal conversationalist. He plays into perceptions about his outsized personality constantly. His biting remarks were played for laughs in the Netflix series Running Point. Their conversation was full of pregnant pauses and quick quips. It was sprinkled with a few requests for definitions as well.
Ziwe’s trademark wit was no match for the HelloBeautiful cover boy. He brought that droll energy he’s famous for.
Revisit some of our favorite moments from their chat below.
The Great Hmm Off
Roach and Ziwe traded “hmmms” back and forth for an eternity following her accusing him of pandering to Ariana Grande. There was no dialogue, just digs.
It was glorious.
The Silent Bundle Shaming
Roach is so well know for his lustrous mane that he started in a silk press campaign for Sheamoisture. Ziwe asked to touch his hair. He permitted her to do so strictly because she’s Black.
Ziwe let her touch his as well. He declared that hers provided a “totally different feeling.”
The shade was hefty.
Related: 9 Key Takeaways From Keke Palmer’s Chat With Oprah
The Exploration Of The Petty Principle
Ziwe asked Roach to teach the children the importance of being petty in connection with his long standing boycott of luxury fashion houses who refused to lend clothing to style Zendaya in the early years of her career.
That stance has shifted slightly on a personal level. Professionally? There’s still road to cover.
“I think there is an importance to being petty, but I’ve outgrown my pettiness,” said Roach. “I think that holding grudges makes you ugly so in my quest to become more beautiful I’ve released some of the grudges that I’ve held.”
As proof of his commitment to elevation he shared that he was actually that Ziwe tested the limits of that growth by asking “and will Zendaya be wearing any of these on the carpet.”
Roach replied with a simple “no.”
The Truth Being Spilled About Fashion
Ziwe asked Roach if it was harder for him to be gay on the South Side of Chicago or Black in fashion. He said that being gay in his neighborhood was not difficult.
“Being Black in fashion, it’s tough,” he said.
He’s not the only one who feels that way.
Many stylists, designers, agents, and editors spoke out about their experiences in an article for The Guardian in 2020.
Law Asserting his Worth
Roach refused to shrink at the mention of his services being reserved for the wealthy.
“My service is to dress people who can afford me to dress them,” he said plainly.
Black creatives are disproportionately criticized for charging high prices despite frequently starting with less resources than their peers. People question their prices frequently and ask them to prove their value.
Rachel Zoe, an inspiration for Roach turned Bravoleberity, charged hefty fees for her talent.
Ziwe waited to pick a shoe for her look until he got there. We respect the finesse.
Zendaya Playing Law’s Publicist
We never think of Z as messy, but knowing she encouraged Roach to go on Ziwe’s show tickled us. She knew what we were about to get.
The Freestyle Moment
Ziwe asked Roach to “rap on beat.” He rose to the occasion, referencing his partnership with Zendaya. “We went to the Met Gala, and we was tipping because she’s Michael Jordan and I’m Pippen,” he rapped.
Bars???
By the way, that gala is the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser that funds the Anna Wintour Costume Institute. Without donors, it wouldn’t exist.
Law’s RHOA Audition Tape
Law shared that he wants to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “ I want to be on Real Housewives of Atlanta so bad,” he said.
He revealed his tag line would be, “Getting all these girls on the show was really genius, but the only thing you are missing is a penis.”
Law’s Funeral Plans
The image architect would love to die clutching a Birkin bag on a private jet or roaming Bergdorf Goodman. No matter how he goes on to glory, he has his funeral planned already.
“I need Celine Dion to sing “Amazing Grace.” I want to be buried in custom Schiaparelli by Daniel Roseberry, whatever he decides I should die in.” He says he also wants “catering” and “Zendaya to be there with a remake of the hat that Coretta Scott King wore to Martin’s funeral.”
Her expectations are clear. “She knows this already.”
9 Of Our Favorite Moments From The Law Roach And Ziwe Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com