Pretty Girls Love Boxing! A Gallery Of Certified Knockouts Who Served Fight Night Fineness At Star-Studded Shields Vs. Scott Fight

Pretty girls love boxing!

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Everybody and their mama pulled up to see the GWOAT, Claressa Shields, reclaim her unified middleweight titles with a sixth-round TKO victory against Kaye Scott in an electric boxing spectacle that sent the star-studded crowd into a frenzy.

Notable attendees in the building included Usher, Brandy, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Floyd Mayweather, Steve Harvey, Porsha Williams, Big Meech, Mo’Nique, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, and many more, with Latto setting the tone by walking the champ out ahead of the highly anticipated match-up.

Also in attendance were some of Atlanta’s finest (and flyest) who had a timeee while serving fight night fineness in viral videos online.

As a challenger, Shields took on the challenge slimming down by 15 pounds and getting in, what she described as, her “most disciplined” state of mind.

“This was a really hard camp,” she said after the fight. “I cut 38 pounds. I was at 198 pounds and got down to 160. This is the most disciplined I’ve been since the Olympics, I feel like.”

“I was actually just trying to figure her out,” she continued. “She was stronger than what I thought. She was very strong, and I knew that with me cutting the weight that I cut that I didn’t want to exert too much early. So I was trying to make sure I could deal with her strength and not get caught with nothing crazy because I’m not as strong as I feel at 175 [pounds].”

In the 6th round, Shields made Scott go night night with a devastating knockout blow that lead to the latter’s team withdrawing her after she failed to respond to the referee’s count.

Would you want to see Claressa face off against Laila Ali? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of certified knockouts from fight night in Atlanta on the flip.