These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom

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If Kai Cenat’s Streamer University piqued your interest just as much as me, you were looking forward to FunnyMike’s Streamer Prom. The invite-only bash took place in Houston, Texas where 100s of the top streamers gathered in gowns, tuxedos and some dressed up like characters (‘White Chicks’ made an appearance). DreamDoll and Pudgie were the standout couple of the night, arriving in looks inspired by the iconic photo of The Notorious BIG and Faith Evans in their famous 1995 Vibe photoshoot. The two cozied up in a classic drop top car while Dream gave us Faith Evans in a blonde wig and updo.

DreamDoll and Pudgie won prom king and queen, but they weren’t the only duos who slayed. Bendadon brought Sexyy Red, DDG sparked romance runors when he showed up with Seven, and Yuntie Tia Kemp and her young flame popped out for the highly anticipated event. Silky and Jordyn Lucas were noticeably missing, but there was no shortage of other fab couples. Keep scrolling to see the top dates at Streamer Prom.

DreamDoll & Pudgie

DreamDoll and Pudgie formed a friendship at SU that led to them creating a couple dynamic when they streamed. They might not be the real thing (this has not been confirmed or denied), we’re buying what they’re selling. It’s been fun to watch their chemistry grow on the road to prom. And they might have a hit song with it. They pulled up in a classic drop top car serving Biggie and Faith and took home prom king and queen.