Source: City of Rifle Police Department / via Courthouse News

In today’s episode of The Call Is Hootin’ and Hollerin’ From Inside The House, it appears that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is finding out the hard way that, while she has spent years denigrating the LGBTQ community and accusing it of “grooming” children based on zero evidence, she should have turned her suspicions toward her son, who has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to NBC News, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 21-year-old Tyler Boebert was taken into custody Sunday and later released on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Now, the charges reportedly stem from a sex tape that Tyler allegedly recorded with a 17-year-old girl in 2024, and it’s worth noting that, at the time, Tyler was just under a year older than the victim. The girl’s mother later called the authorities, alerting them to the video posted to Instagram that appeared to show Tyler having sex with her daughter.

Anyway, Boebert responded to the news with a statement she didn’t bother putting any effort into, probably because this is just another Tuesday in the Boebert house.

“I love my son,” Boebert said Monday. “We take allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

The last time we reported on Tyler Boebert, he had been arrested in 2024 in Rifle, Colo., in connection with what police alleged was a string of property thefts and vehicle trespassings. He was charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony. According to CPR News, that case is still pending.

So, I don’t know; maybe it’s time for Boebert to take a break from consistently proving on the House floor that she never really knows what she’s talking about and take care of her family. Perhaps she was too busy making headlines for getting too handsy at the theater to realize that her son was possibly out here making X-rated videos with minors when he wasn’t burglarizing neighborhoods in his spare time.

Hell, maybe it’s been hard for her to discipline her son for getting on the wrong side of the law because she’d be one to talk. I mean, at some point, she’s going to be able to make a wholesome scrapbook out of the family mugshots.

Anyway, good luck with all that. Whew — the ghetto!

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Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Son Charged With 3 Counts Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Child was originally published on newsone.com