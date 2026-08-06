Miss NC USA Loses Title After Old Social Media Posts Resurface
Miss North Carolina USA Loses Title After Social Media Posts Using N-Word Resurface
Weeks after being crowned Miss North Carolina USA, Brittany Boltinhouse has lost her title after alleged racist posts across social media resurfaced.
Boltinhouse, 27, was dethroned on Wednesday by pageant organizers, A Blaize Productions, after “a thorough review of recently surfaced information,” according to a statement.
The organization did not provide a detailed reason for Boltinhouse’s removal, despite reporting of resurfaced posts, but did disclose that the decision was taken after “careful consideration.”
North Carolina news outlet NCBeat reported that Boltinhouse’s old social media posts showed her using the N-word between 2017 and 2019.
According to NCBeat, Boltinhouse used an old X (formerly Twitter) handle called Sosa the Stallion, and had several posts on the account using the N-word, including:
- “this n*gga has me 50 shades of fucked up…” (April 2017)
- “your girl don’t like me but yo n*gga doesssss” (February 2017)
- N*gga I’m toxic asf…i don’t care lol (December 2019)
President and CEO of Miss USA, Thom Brodeur, did say in a statement that the brand “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity – whoever they are”.
“What was brought to us was not a single moment. It reflected conduct over an extended period of time. That is why this outcome was reached, and I stand behind it without qualification,” he continued.
First runner-up, Myla Hadley, has now assumed the title of Miss North Carolina USA 2026.
Miss North Carolina USA Loses Title After Social Media Posts Using N-Word Resurface was originally published on foxync.com