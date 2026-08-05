Seen On The Scene: Bravo Baddies Of #RHOP & #RHOA Reunite At ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’ Premiere

Source:

The Housewives brought the glam to New York City as the stars of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th celebrated the upcoming series with a glamorous premiere party.

Taking place at NYC’s chic Japanese hotspot, The Lobster Club, the star-studded event kicked off the countdown to the highly anticipated premiere on Aug. 9. It reunited Bravo baddies from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Atlanta, New York, Beverly Hills and beyond.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Leading the celebration were The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th stars Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Vicki Gunvalson (The Real Housewives of Orange County), Luann de Lesseps (The Real Housewives of New York City), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), and Lisa Barlow (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City).

Also joining the festivities were several Bravolebrities, including Next Gen NYC stars Georgia McCann, Brooks Marks, Ariana Biermann, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, and Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The guest list didn’t stop there, as Bravo baddies from Potomac and Atlanta, including Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Karen Huger, Stacey Rusch, Shamea Morton, and Kelli Potter posed for pics and celebrated the network’s biggest crossover yet.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

And judging by the photos, the premiere celebration was one for the books. The cast spent the evening dancing, sipping cocktails, posing for plenty of glamorous photos, and catching up with fellow Bravolebrities as they celebrated the upcoming series.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

From laughter-filled conversations to lively moments on the dance floor, the energy was high.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

The nine-episode series premieres will feature an incredible 82 Housewives throughout the journey. One of the biggest surprises? NeNe Leakes will make her long-awaited return to Bravo when the group stops in Atlanta, marking her first appearance with the network in six years, following her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020.

Sounds exciting, right?

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Ahead of the premiere party, the RHUGT cast sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to reflect on their wild ride with the franchise. Hit the flip to see a few highlights.