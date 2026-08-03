Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires

Harris Calls for Supreme Court Expansion, Hints at 2028 Presidential Run Speaking at the National Urban League conference in Nashville, former Vice President Kamala Harris put a bold idea on the table. The former Democratic presidential nominee advocated for expanding the United States Supreme Court to 13 justices, a number that would match the country’s 13 federal district courts. Her remarks landed with an audience deeply invested in questions of fairness and representation on the nation’s highest bench. When pressed about her political future, Harris said her focus remains entirely on the upcoming midterm elections. Still, she acknowledged she is actively considering another presidential run in 2028, keeping the door open for what could be a defining moment in the years ahead. RELATED STORY: National Urban League Finds Trump Hinders Black People’s Economic Prospects

Washington State Activates National Guard as Spokane Wildfires Force Thousands From Their Homes Out west, Washington state activated the National Guard as raging blazes tore through the Spokane region. The devastating Spokane Complex fire has already damaged or destroyed more than 600 structures and forced thousands of residents from their homes. Dangerous 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts have made the fire harder to contain, putting families and first responders in difficult conditions. For communities watching from afar, it is a sobering reminder of how quickly disaster can uproot lives, and of the importance of supporting relief efforts and checking on loved ones in affected areas.