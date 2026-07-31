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Well, this is getting (even more) messy…

Tamar Braxton is making it clear that she has “no beef” with Kandi Burruss following their viral run-in at ESSENCE Festival. But if you ask Kandi, the tension between the two is still very real.

As previously reported, the awkward moment unfolded after Burruss was honored at the festival’s Black Women in Hollywood event. When Tamar congratulated her, social media users quickly zeroed in on Kandi’s apparent side-eye and fake smile, fueling speculation that the longtime tension between the reality stars was far from over. Now, Braxton is setting the record straight with a new interview on The Morning Hustle.

Tamar Braxton on The Morning Hustle: Tamar says she has “no beef” with Kandi Burruss after their awkward ESSENCE festival encounter.

During a July 29 interview on The Morning Hustle, Tamar was asked by Lore’l about the viral interaction and whether she regretted congratulating Burruss, and the singer said she wouldn’t change her actions.

“I was at an event, a professional celebratory event. I said congratulations, and I went on about my business,” Tamar explained. “I do not regret saying congratulations. I don’t care who you are. You know, we can have beef all day long, right? It’s not like I said, ‘Oh, let’s go to lunch.’ I am not that kind of person.”

Tamar made it clear that she wanted no drama with the Xscape singer.

“I don’t want beef in my life. I really do enjoy my peace. I love my life. I have great friends. You know, I have people who really love me, vice versa,” she explained. “And that’s it. Everyone on the stage was being honored, and that was one of those events where you know you should just show gratitude and be kind and move on.”

Lore’l said she believed social media sleuths blew the situation “out of proportion,” and Tamar agreed.

“I think that whoever brought it to the internet wanted that kind of reaction….I don’t have any beef with anybody other than the devil,” the “Love & War” singer added.

Kandi Burruss alleged she had ANOTHER shady interaction with Tamar shortly after their ESSENCE festival encounter.

That moment of peace lasted shortly because Kandi doesn’t appear to see things the same way.

After The Jasmine Brand reposted a clip from Tamar’s Morning Hustle interview, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum jumped into the comments, claiming the two had another tense interaction shortly after their ESSENCE Festival encounter.

“No beef?.. but she was just calling me a btch as she walked pass [sic] me at a party last Saturday,” the actress, singer, and Broadway star alleged. “Can’t do the fake sht.”

Kandi also shared a photo that read:

“Taurus never play victim, they LOVE telling people why they’re the villain and why the victim got what they deserved.”

While she didn’t directly explain the post, many fans took it as a subtle message, especially since Kandi—born May 17—is famously a Taurus. She added, “Stay tuned.”

The subliminal shots did not stop there. The former Housewife also reposted a clip from a July 24 interview featuring Jason Lee and Carlos King, in which Lee accused Braxton of “using” him and his platform, Hollywood Unlocked, to “attack Kandi.” He also claimed he felt it was an act of “betrayal” by someone he once considered a friend.