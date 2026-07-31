Black Florida Candidate Defies Odds, Raises $1M with Grassroots Support

Taylor's campaign reflects a growing movement for leaders with real-life experience, not just political careers.

Taylor's fundraising success and endorsements demonstrate broad support for his vision of accountable, community-focused representation.

Taylor's background as a firefighter and EMT gives him unique insight into the challenges facing working families.

Source: HobsonPR / HobsonPR

Across the country, many Americans are asking the same question: Who is truly fighting for working families?

For far too long, many voters have felt disconnected from Washington, believing the voices of everyday people have been overshadowed by politics as usual. Florida congressional candidate Bernard Taylor is working to change that narrative, and his campaign continues to gain remarkable momentum by reminding voters that leadership begins with service.

Before launching his bid for Congress, Taylor dedicated his career to serving his community as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. Long before campaign signs and political rallies, he was answering emergency calls, responding to crises, and standing beside families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

That same commitment to service now fuels his campaign for Florida’s 21st Congressional District.

Taylor’s message has resonated with voters looking for authentic leadership from someone who understands the realities of balancing work, family, healthcare costs, housing affordability, and economic uncertainty. Rather than presenting himself as a career politician, Taylor has positioned himself as a public servant who believes elected officials should remain connected to the communities they represent.

His campaign has also demonstrated extraordinary grassroots strength. After reporting more than $562,000 raised during the second quarter through over 25,000 individual contributions, the campaign has now surpassed the $1 million fundraising milestone, signaling growing enthusiasm from supporters who believe fresh leadership is needed in Washington.

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Source: HobsonPR / HobsonPR

Just as significant as the campaign’s fundraising success is the broad coalition that has formed behind Taylor’s candidacy.

His campaign has earned endorsements from a diverse group of organizations committed to civil rights, environmental justice, democracy, economic opportunity, and community empowerment, including Florida Rising, the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, Progressive Democrats of America, Progressive Victory, the American Small Business League, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Track AIPAC, People’s Voice United PAC, Epstein Justice, the Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida, and the Florida High School Democrats.

The growing list of endorsements reflects confidence in Taylor’s message of inclusive leadership and his commitment to representing every resident of Florida’s 21st Congressional District with fairness, integrity, and accountability.

Adding to the excitement surrounding his campaign is the endorsement of Florida’s own multi platinum recording artist Flo Rida, whose support underscores Taylor’s expanding appeal across communities throughout the Sunshine State.

For many supporters, Bernard Taylor represents something much larger than one congressional race. His campaign reflects a growing movement of people who believe elected officials should bring real life experience into public office. As a firefighter and EMT, Taylor understands the challenges facing working families because he has lived them alongside the people he served.

“People are looking for leaders who understand what it means to serve before asking to be served,” Taylor has said throughout his campaign. “That has guided my career as a firefighter and EMT, and it is the same principle I will carry with me to Congress.”

His publicist, Lynn Hobson, believes Taylor’s growing support reflects a desire for leadership grounded in service rather than politics.

“Bernard Taylor represents the very best of who we are,” Hobson said. “He has spent his life protecting and serving his community, and now voters are responding because they recognize authenticity when they see it. Raising more than $1 million through grassroots support and earning endorsements from organizations across Florida demonstrates that people are ready for leadership built on integrity, compassion, and accountability. Bernard’s campaign reminds us that meaningful change begins when everyday people decide to answer the call to serve.”

As Election Day approaches, Bernard Taylor continues building a campaign rooted in service, accountability, and community. With more than $1 million raised, a rapidly expanding coalition of endorsements, and growing support from voters across Florida, his campaign is emerging as one of the state’s most closely watched congressional races. For many Floridians, Taylor’s journey from the firehouse to the campaign trail is a powerful reminder that the strongest leaders are often those who have spent their lives serving others before ever seeking public office.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.