Source: Pacific Press / Getty

We have reached a moment in America where, once again, masked men can abduct Black and Brown folks from unmarked vehicles as a legitimate form of law enforcement, while relying on the government’s indifference to shield the terror. And it doesn’t matter whether the abductors are legitimately hired federal agents or criminal impersonators. Quite frankly, in Donald Trump’s America, the only difference between the two is one receives a federal paycheck.

Back in October 2025, the FBI issued a warning that criminals were impersonating ICE agents to commit robberies, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, especially against vulnerable immigrant communities. Despite this warning and documented cases of abuse, the federal government has continued allowing ICE agents to conceal their identities and has done nothing meaningful to eliminate the conditions that made impersonation so dangerously easy.

There’s also been no serious nationwide campaign to educate vulnerable communities about how to survive an encounter with an imposter, nor has the government issued any guarantee that real agents won’t smash windows or drag people out of their cars for attempting to verify who is behind the mask.

Exactly nine months later.

This week, Oregon State Police disclosed that on July 17, three masked men allegedly used that impersonation tactic to stop, abduct, and assault an immigrant woman driving along Highway 211 east of Woodburn. An SUV with no license plates appeared behind her flashing red and blue lights. She pulled into a gravel turnout because she believed law enforcement was stopping her.

Two masked men wearing boots, baseball caps, and tactical vests marked “POLICE” stepped out carrying badges, and one of them carried a rifle. They identified themselves as ICE agents, forcibly removed her from the car, searched her, and then forced her into the back of their SUV where a third person was waiting and assaulted her for 20 minutes before releasing her.

The woman, whose name, age, and nationality have not been publicly disclosed, was treated at a hospital for injuries. There’s been speculation online that she may have been sexually assaulted, but there’s been no official confirmation. This speculation is not unreasonable given the location of the attack, the fact that the three men confined her for 20 minutes and did not simply beat her on the side of the road.

Federal authorities did confirm that the abductors were not ICE agents, and the FBI and Oregon State Police are now investigating the incident.

The mainstream press has largely presented this latest incident as yet another disturbing case of law-enforcement impersonation involving masks, fake badges, an unmarked vehicle and the difficulty of distinguishing real agents from criminals. The danger, we are told, is that impersonators erode “trust in law enforcement.”

But the problem is much bigger than trust. Fake ICE agents are acting as functional accomplices to the Trump regime by extending its terror beyond its official workforce. Mainstream outlets are failing to see that the danger is not just that criminals are passing as ICE agents. The problem is that ICE has made legitimate law enforcement look so much like criminal abduction in broad daylight that private predators are now able to reproduce state terror almost perfectly.

These men did not simply impersonate ICE. They copied ICE, studied its tactics, and reproduced a form of terror that the Trump administration has staged in American streets again and again. The attackers did not invent the conditions that made this woman obey them. The government did. This is not some unforeseeable glitch in Trump’s deportation machinery. If you study patterns in American history, then you know this kind of terror and gendered violence is exactly what white-supremacist authoritarianism produces.

Black communities know this to be true. We already live with the consequences of racial profiling, arbitrary detention, and the presumption that armed authority must be obeyed without hesitation, even when that authority cannot be verified. Not to mention, Black immigrant communities are doubly damned because they endure both anti-Black policing and immigration enforcement.

As our elders have taught us, there’s nothing new under the sun. We recognize the direct historical connection to this contemporary expansion of ICE powers. In the post-Reconstruction era up through the mid-20th century, white-supremacist terror campaigns depended on the KKK and other white vigilantes who wore masks, conducted raids, invaded homes and abducted, whipped, raped and murdered Black people while local authorities ignored, enabled or joined the violence. Because the mask allowed the state and the mob to become interchangeable, Black victims could not know whether the man beneath it was a sheriff, deputy, employer, neighbor or Klansman. That uncertainty was a core part of the routine terror. Just like today.

I know this is going to sound incendiary and deeply troubling, but our communities need to take seriously that authoritarian regimes don’t maintain their power solely through government agents alone, be it the cops or military. Think about it. We don’t have enough officers to patrol every street. There aren’t enough ICE agents to raid every workplace and terrorize every targeted community. So this means the state needs accomplices and ordinary people who will absorb its hatreds and sexual depravity, and mimic its rituals to help spread its fear in communities of color.

The Oregon case, and those documented before it, proves that the white supremacist political technology of the Jim Crow era is being rebuilt. This current regime knows full well that once it normalizes masked men dragging people into unmarked vehicles, anybody with tactical gear, flashing lights, a fake badge and a weapon can imitate the performance onto darker-skinned, foreign-born, multilingual or assumed to be immigrants, or any other targeted group the government has defined as dangerous.

And be clear, the state’s indifference or minimization of the problem absolutely matters. When officials know their tactics make kidnapping and assault easier but continue using them, they are announcing that our safety is expendable.

The Oregon attackers have not been identified. We do not know their race or declared politics, and I’d bet money that we will never know this information. But we do know which system of power they mimicked. And it’s no accident that they chose the identity of an agency carrying out a racialized campaign of removal. They targeted an immigrant woman because they counted on her knowing that armed men claiming to be ICE could seize her without explanation.

The press calls this “confusion.” There is nothing accidental about it. This is cultivated indistinguishability. The government has made the legitimate arrest look so much like a kidnapping that kidnappers can reproduce it with equipment purchased online.

Authoritarianism needs that uncertainty. It wants every SUV to inspire fear, every masked man to command obedience, and every immigrant to understand that she can disappear at any moment.

And let me just say that Black folks should absolutely be concerned about the Oregon incident. You may say, “Oh, the victim was an immigrant.” But these armed men, whether they are legit ICE agents or imposters, do not ask for birth certificates before deciding which bodies look foreign, deportable, or disposable. We live in a country that has always treated Blackness as evidence of criminality and un-belonging. We cannot delude ourselves into believing that this racist machinery built to disappear immigrants won’t come for us without identifying themselves or explaining why.

At the end of the day, every Black person is vulnerable to the same presumption regardless of our citizenship status.

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Fake ICE Agents Are Accomplices To Donald Trump’s Racial Terror Campaign was originally published on newsone.com