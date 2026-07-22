‘Love Island USA’ Alum JaNa Craig Slams Ex Kenny Rodriguez’s Inflammatory Podcast Claims: ‘It’s Literally All A Lie’

JaNa Craig has responded to Kenny Rodriguez’s claims during a recent podcast, where he told “his side” of their split.

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The former couple met during Season 6 of Love Island USA and made it to the final episode of the series, quickly becoming one of the show’s most beloved couples. After coming in third place, they continued dating in real life and later appeared together on the spin-off series, Beyond the Villa.

In July 2025, just one year after their season aired, the pair announced that their relationship was over. Despite a year having passed since their split, things are heating up once again, with Rodriguez addressing their split during a recent podcast appearance.

During the July 20 episode of The Journey Podcast with Zachary Cummings, Rodriguez publicly discussed the racist messages that Craig previously claimed to have discovered on his phone. According to Kenny, their relationship became increasingly difficult over time, claiming JaNa was verbally abusive.

Rodriguez claims he attempted to end their relationship several times, but said Craig repeatedly pleaded with him to stay.

“I’m expressing to you that I’m hurt, that I don’t want to be in the relationship. And you’re insisting that you’re going to change, that you’re going to treat me with respect, that you’re not going to curse at me,” he said on the podcast.

According to Rodriguez, he chose not to speak publicly about the splot over the last year because he didn’t want to negatively portray his ex, but now, he fee;s compelled to tell his side after ongoing criticism of him following their breakup.

“I don’t want to come out because that’s not who I am. So, [I said], ‘We’ll see if it goes away.’ And this will never go away,” he explained.

In reference to the text messages JaNa exposed, Rodriguez said he accepted responsibility for what he wrote, but disputed claims that his comments reflected racial prejudice.

“I take full accountability for it,” he began. “But I’ve dated Black women before. I have Black ancestry. I’m Dominican. Half of my family is dark-skinned. So there was never a problem with race.”

“I made a statement that I’m not proud of, and I take full accountability for it,” Kenny continued. “But I think it’s a bit unjust to take that situation and to have that define me and run with that.”

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday, July 21, JaNa firmly denied all of Rodriguez’s allegations and assured fans that legal action is being pursued.

“Never in my life have I assaulted anyone. Ever. It’s not even in my character,” she said, later adding, “I am not a violent person.”

She went on to dispute several of Rodriguez’s claims, including allegations that she begged for him to come back or repeatedly attempted to reconcile.

“If you think I have 74 screenshots of someone confessing about the nastiest, worst things you could say then you obviously don’t know me. I would never do such thing. That’s crazy,” she said to the camera. “And please know there was never a conversation about me begging his family for him back. There was never a breakup where he ignored me for three days. It’s literally all a lie.”

Craig concluded by saying she would allow her attorneys to handle the matter moving forward.

“I’m gonna let my lawyers take it from here, and we’re leaving it at that. I hope you guys have a blessed day. And never ever forget, when someone comes for you, I’m guessing maybe the funds are low. I’m assuming you had to do 60 minutes, 90 minutes of a whole lie for a dollar, and now you’re about to be in overdraft. Because I don’t know why you thought that was a good idea, but….”

Following the release of the podcast, Craig shared another Instagram Stories video directed at Rodriguez, criticizing him for allegedly sending her a cease-and-desist letter before discussing their relationship publicly.

“Very ballsy of you,” she said. “How f—ing insane. But if you want to f***ing play. Let’s f***ing play. I think you should give me permission to drop all the text messages. Why don’t we start there?”

“But also, how about you tell your 99-cent-ass-f***ing lawyers to answer the f***ing phone. Because what you’re not about to do is ever think you can come for me and get away with it,” she added.

The fallout has also pulled in fellow Love Island USA star Kordell Beckham.