Better In Brown: Nike Dunk Low “Bronze Eclipse”
In the world of sneaker culture, there are some silhouettes that simply will always be a go-to shoe for many. The classic Nike Dunk Low is without a doubt one of the special few, and we can expect a catching set of new coloways to start popping up at select Swoosh retailers for Fall 2026.
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The current standout is a “Bronze Eclipse” iteration, which immediately grabs attention thanks to the primary rich brown hue on the toe box and heel overlay. Adding further to the color-block appeal is a clean Pale Ivory on the side panels, aged Pale Vanilla midsole and Black on the mudguard, outsole and signature Swoosh to create a crisp outline overall. The refined color palette is matched by the premium materials used throughout, including a combination of grained leather, premium suede and twill fabric.
Not only a great choice to step into autumn with, it’s also worth mentioning how well these blend next to melanated skin.