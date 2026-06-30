Our Kinda Carryin' On! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From The 2026 BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Last night’s star-studded BET Awards was another shenanigan-stuffed spectacle splashed with Black Hollywood excellence, hilarious comedy bits, powerhouse performances, questionable Ray J antics, and the swoon-worthiest red carpet looks in La La Land.

Hosted by viral sensation Druski, the always-entertaining affair on ‘Culture’s biggest night’ treated viewers to a seemingly endless array of performances headlined by Bodak Biker Bardi who shut down the stage with an electric medley of smash hits (and a viral Bia diss).

Other standout moments included Druski’s hilarious JAŸ-Z impersonation along with a series of viral skits including a parody trailer for a Joe Jackson biopic.

In the night’s buzziest moment, Keke ‘Keep A Check’ Palmer secured her 2027 BET Awards hosting check by taking over Druski’s hosting duties in a hilariously impromptu moment that sent social media into a frenzy.

Bringing everyone to their feet was a soul-stirring Lauryn Hill tribute featuring Nas, SZA, Tems, Lizzo, Common, Doechii, Rapsody, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Tierra Whack, Hill’s children Selah, YG Marley, and all-grown-up Zion Marley, and more.

“…when I made Miseducation, I was inspired by you,” said Hill, who was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Living Legend Icon Award. “I was inspired by the beauty. I was inspired by our potential. I knew it was possible. I dreamed it, I saw it, and I had to manifest it through song.”

And you already know Ms. Hill had to bless us with a performance of her timeless classic “Ex-Factor” during her own tribute.

What was your fave moment of the show? Did you think Druski did a good job as host? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, and more from this year’s show on the flip.