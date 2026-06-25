Jaylen Brown Blasts ESPN, Stephen A. Smith As Celtics Trade Rumors Swirl

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Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took aim at ESPN and Stephen A. Smith during an appearance at Sports Beach Cannes in France on Wednesday, accusing the network of misrepresenting his comments as speculation about his future in Boston continues to grow.

Brown, speaking on a panel titled The Spiritual Game, appeared to reference the fallout from remarks he made after the Celtics’ season ended. A clipped video of his comments quickly circulated online, showing the four-time All-Star criticizing ESPN’s coverage.

“The leader behind that was ESPN. ESPN is unethical, and Stephen A. Smith is the head face of that,” Brown said, USA Today reports.. “The organization, the players, they were all in agreeance, they all knew what I meant by that.”

Brown appeared to be referring to comments he made on a Twitch stream following Boston’s playoff elimination by the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, Brown called the 2025-26 season his “favorite year” in basketball despite the disappointing finish.

“I’m so proud of this group and the way we played,” Brown said during the stream. “It was my favorite year of my basketball career.”

The remarks sparked debate around the league, particularly as Brown thrived while helping lead Boston through much of the season without injured superstar Jayson Tatum. Brown was also an NBA MVP finalist and is once again at the center of trade speculation after reportedly being discussed in potential deals involving Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens addressed Brown’s future following the first round of the NBA Draft, praising the veteran forward while stopping short of guaranteeing he’ll remain in Boston long term.

“Jaylen Brown’s a big part of us,” Stevens said. “Every indication over the past few years has been building around those guys.”

For now, Brown remains a cornerstone of the Celtics franchise — even as questions about his future refuse to go away.

Jaylen Brown Blasts ESPN, Stephen A. Smith As Celtics Trade Rumors Swirl was originally published on cassiuslife.com