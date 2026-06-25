Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 150

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Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for 6th Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Love Island USA continuing to trend across social media and beyond, A$AP Rocky getting dragged for cringey comments during a show, Shamea Morton revealing she sent Angela Oakley a cease-and-desist over ATL athlete affair allegations, HBO’s House of the Dragon setting social media ablaze, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Latto making her return to the series ahead of her upcoming performance at ESSENCE Festival.

The 27-year-old hitmaker sat down with guest editor Monica for an interview on ESSENCE‘s YES, GIRL the podcast where she opened up about Sexyy Red helping her navigate her public pregnancy journey.

“She was saying my life is about to change in the best way possible,” Latto recalled. “‘It’s scary — the change is so big that it is scary — but you got this.’ She said keep your head up through postpartum because it wasn’t easy for her and she hoped it would be better for me.”

In the insightful sit-down, she also discussed her struggle with breastfeeding.

“The inconsistency in the milk supply, cause some days I’m pushing 4 ounces, some days I’m pushing barely an ounce, like the mom guilt comes with that cause i’m like dang, i’m not providing what my baby needs and then i just be feeling like a failure,” she stated.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Coi Leray giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lakeyah, DreamDoll, Love Island star Tierra, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.