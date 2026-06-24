UFC Fighter Says Calling Michelle Obama 'A Man' Was A 'Compliment'

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The bigoted UFC fighter who blurted out, “Michelle Obama is a man,” during a Freedom 250 event at the White House is now pretending he was trying to pay the former First Lady a “compliment,” but also defending his clear insult was a matter of “free speech,” because if we’ve learned nothing else from the state of things under the Trump administration, it’s that these what we have to endure when MAGA morons are given the spotlight for even a few seconds.

Idiocracy was supposed to be fiction. It’s a documentary now.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” Josh Hokit recently told podcaster Ariel Helwani of The Ariel Helwani Show. “Michelle Obama being a man. It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough.”

For the most part, Michelle Obama has dealt with the moronic musings of the intellectual equivalent of wet paint chips and reflecting pool algae by largely ignoring him, and continuing to live her best life, which apparently includes free room and board in the minds of comically mediocre white men.

Anyway, Hokit soon shifted from backtracking on his random shot at a prominent, impactful Black woman by claiming he was commenting on her strength and resilience to admitting his remark was meant as an insulting “jab,” but claiming he only said it to promote free speech.

“I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech,” Hokit explained. “You go somewhere [else in the world], and you say something like that, and you die. And I’m not suicidal, by the way. I’m in good spirits. I’m a little under the weather right now, but other than that, I’m good. And so in other parts of the world, you say something like that, and you’re not here to speak to Ariel Helwani, you know. So yeah, I don’t know there’s a ways — there’s a few answers to that. There’s a certain side that pokes at another side, and there’s no outrage there, and so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.”

It’s bad enough that the raging white nationalists of right-wing America have so many intellectually lobotomized MAGA rubes believing the U.S. is the only nation where free speech exists, but Hokit — your favorite racist idiot’s favorite racist idiot — is out here telling us plainly who he is by admitting that his first and only idea for promoting free speech was to denigrate the first Black woman who popped in his head.

President Donald Trump and his MAGA cult really aren’t sending us their best people. They’re just a bunch of bigoted, functionally illiterate products of book burning and inbreeding, masquerading as real Americans.

Sad.

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UFC Fighter Says Calling Michelle Obama 'A Man' Was A 'Compliment' was originally published on newsone.com