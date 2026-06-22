Helping Black Youth Beat the Odds, One Student at a Time

LES provides students with mentors, role models, and workforce readiness to support academic and professional success.

The block party showcased LES's impact, with music, dance, and community leaders celebrating the organization's decade-long mission.

Investment in Black youth's potential can strengthen families, communities, and futures across America.

Source: photo credit Hobson PR / Radio One

Across America, Black children continue to face challenges that can shape the trajectory of their lives long before they enter the workforce. From under-resourced schools and achievement gaps to limited access to mentorship, career exposure, and enrichment opportunities, many young people encounter barriers that can make success more difficult to achieve.

While no single organization can solve these systemic issues alone, community-based programs have increasingly become part of the solution.

For the past decade, Learning & Educational Solutions (LES) has worked to do exactly that.

Recently the Harlem-based nonprofit celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a community block party that transformed 131st Street into a vibrant showcase of culture, education, entertainment, and opportunity. Families, educators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and residents gathered to celebrate an organization that has spent ten years helping young people and families build brighter futures through education, mentorship, workforce development, and community engagement.

The celebration was festive, but the mission behind it remains serious.

For many Black students, academic success is influenced by factors that extend beyond the classroom. Access to mentors, positive role models, leadership development opportunities, and workforce readiness programs can often make the difference between simply getting by and thriving. Organizations like LES seek to fill those gaps by providing support systems designed to help young people stay engaged, graduate, and prepare for the future.

Throughout the day, children enjoyed bouncy houses, games, giveaways, and free Italian ice while families connected with local organizations and resources. Raising Cane’s contributed gift cards and prizes, helping create an atmosphere that combined fun with community engagement.

One of the event’s most popular attractions was a youth dance contest hosted by legendary Harlem entertainer Tone Wop. Young participants eagerly took center stage, showcasing their confidence, creativity, and talent while competing for prizes and recognition. The contest reflected something LES has championed for years: creating spaces where young people feel seen, valued, and encouraged to shine.

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For The LOX, that message is not marketing copy. It is lived experience.

Music remained the heartbeat of the celebration. Harlem’s own Fergie Baby energized the crowd with a standout performance, while DJ Webstar, Ms. Moe Money, Young Bae, and Will Traxx kept attendees dancing throughout the afternoon. Together, the performers helped create an atmosphere that celebrated not only Harlem’s culture but also the community pride that fuels organizations like LES.

The event also welcomed elected officials and community leaders, including New York State Senator Cordell Cleare, who praised the organization’s impact on local youth.

“Celebrating Learning & Educational Solutions’ 10-year anniversary block party in Harlem where education meets community, and students are empowered to write their own story,” said Senator Cleare. “L.E.S. is changing lives through the Road 2 Graduation program, helping at-risk students overcome barriers, stay in school, and step into their futures with confidence. I am honored to stand with this incredible organization. Keep building. Keep lifting. Keep graduating.”

For LES Founder and Executive Director Tawana Butler-Batts, the anniversary served as both a celebration and a reminder of why the work remains so important.

“Reaching ten years is both humbling and inspiring,” said Butler-Batts. “What started as a vision to create opportunities for young people has grown into a movement powered by community, partnerships, and purpose. Every student who graduated, every family we supported, and every life we’ve touched represents the reason we do this work. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to empowering the next generation and ensuring that every young person knows their dreams are possible.”

Under Butler-Batts’ leadership, LES has become a trusted resource for young people and families throughout Harlem. Through mentoring programs, educational support services, leadership development initiatives, workforce readiness training, and community partnerships, the organization has worked to help students develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed both academically and professionally.

Members of The Harlem Gentlemen also attended the event, lending their support to the organization’s mission and reinforcing the importance of mentorship and positive male role models in the lives of young people.

As children laughed, families connected, and music filled the streets, the block party served as a visible reminder of what investment in young people can look like. It also highlighted a broader truth being recognized by communities across the country: when Black children are provided with opportunities, resources, encouragement, and support, the benefits extend far beyond the individual. Families are strengthened. Communities become more resilient. Futures expand.

Ten years after its founding, Learning & Educational Solutions continues to demonstrate how grassroots organizations can help address some of the challenges facing Black youth by providing practical tools, meaningful relationships, and pathways to opportunity.

The celebration may have taken place in Harlem, but its message reaches far beyond New York City. At a time when many communities are searching for ways to close opportunity gaps and create brighter futures for the next generation, LES offers a powerful example of what can happen when people invest not only in programs, but in young people’s potential.

For Harlem, the event was more than a block party. It was a celebration of a decade spent helping young people believe that their circumstances do not have to define their futures.

And for communities across America, it was a reminder that changing outcomes often begins by just giving children a chance to succeed.

For more information, visit www.lesinc.org

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. Photos and video by 7Spontaneous of The Revenue Entertainment You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.