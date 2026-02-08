The debt dilemma: Why students are turning to trade education

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #ewGMqs2tmJI, '' uploaded by Nathan Dumlao (https://unsplash.com/@nate_dumlao), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/empty-chairs-in-theater-ewGMqs2tmJI on February 6th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

Trade education provides hands-on learning in building cars, welding, cosmetology, operating machinery, dental hygiene, or keeping the world cool and possibly carbon-free during global warming. It focuses on practical applied knowledge for those yearning to build tangible skills while getting an affordable education; in some cases, an apprentice during training may cover those costs.

The ongoing student debt crisis, where 42.7 million borrowers owe over $1.6 trillion in student debt, according to the Department of Education, has highlighted the expenses of a four-year education, even if the degree holder doesn’t find a job in their field. As a result, more people are giving the trades long-overdue consideration thanks to the decreased likelihood of life-altering debt, availability of jobs, and more control over their careers.

A comparison of trade school expenses to traditional four-year college shows $15,000 in total tuition and fees for trades, according to Skills Cat, whereas a state university can get into six figures.

Future high school graduates or those making a career change who take trade education into consideration may be on the path to debt-free or low-debt education, a shorter barrier to career entry, and a career where human power will always be essential, even with the rise of AI.

What Are Some Trades to Consider?

From being on the road to working inside, the trades have careers that cover various skill sets and interests. The extensive list includes, but isn’t limited to:

Pest Control

Automotive

Mechanics

HVAC Technician

Roofers

Construction

Locksmith

Appliance repair

Solar Installation

Wind turbine technician

Smart technology installer

Precision machinery

Carpenters

Plumbers

What Are the Benefits of Trade Education?

A career-focused education in these fields comes with less financial burden, faster access to work, and a choice of in-demand jobs. From beauty to electricity to commercial truck driving, you can gain education in a range of human-led jobs.

Cheaper but Potentially Lucrative

Trade schools are noticing rising interest, so trade school tuition payment software is available to make the payment process easier by including payment plans.

According to Natural Healers, the median salary for cosmetology professionals is about $35,250. However, the top 10% of those responsible for getting you and Missy’s hair and nails done can average $70,220 and more.

The same stats from Natural Healers also show that D.C hairstylists and cosmetology professionals’ salaries may range from a median of $48,060 to $97,760 in the top 10%, and those in New Jersey may range from $44,110 to $101,300.

Faster Path From School to Work

Doctors are always needed, but it can take over a decade to become one, while mounting a six-figure medical school debt, unless your family can pay out-of-pocket.

On the other hand, you can become:

A medical billing coder in 9 to 20 months

A CDL driver in about 7 weeks

A diesel mechanic in two years or less

An electrician in about 5 years

In-demand Careers

As the world moves towards clean energy, it needs more tradespeople who can install and maintain solar panels, windmills, heat pumps, and EV stations for residential and commercial clients. Americans love their ACs and need experienced HVAC professionals to keep spaces cooler from the ongoing effects of global warming.

Even with recent changes to federal green rebates, there are still state, local, and utility-focused initiatives for homeowners and businesses to make more energy-efficient upgrades. Therefore, even established pros can increase their income with more specialization.

Unless people want to move around in the dark and don’t want to charge their devices, electricians will always have a job. As the current workforce nears retirement age, it’s time for a new crop of replacements to help with EV infrastructure, the grid integration to renewable energy sources, and smart technology upgrades.

How Can Trade Education Help the Student Debt Crisis?

When comparing trade education vs college, the lower tuition is complemented by the ability to “earn while you learn.” While the right undergraduate internships can provide experience, many are unpaid and don’t provide a guaranteed job. Sure, they may provide school credit, which means the student is also paying to work for free.

However, a trade school can provide the opportunity for a student to become an apprentice and work in the field while training. Take, for example, the Black female-led non-profit organization, Taylor Electric Cares in Chicago, where more minorities and women are receiving training and mentorship to join the electrical industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Highest-Paying Trade?

Some of the highest-paying trades careers include:

Elevator & Escalator Installers/Repairers

Construction Managers

Power Line Installation/Repair

Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Wind Turbine Technician

Electricians

Jobs that require specialized skills in high-demand sectors like energy, construction, and healthcare can also exceed $100,000 annual salaries, depending on location and experience level, according to Tallo. Areas with high cost-of-living, like the Northeast, may come with higher pay. Professionals with developing technology, such as renewable energy, are also seeing pay growth.

What’s the Easiest Trade Job?

One of the easiest ways to get into the trade is with a landscaping or laborer job. You may also become an apprentice on a construction site, which may allow newcomers with minimal formal experience or education.

What Is Required to Go to a Trade School?

The requirements to go to trade school include having a high school diploma or a GED. You should also expect to do an application with an interview; however, you don’t have to worry about test scores, such as SAT or ACT scores.

One should expect to have basic reading and math skills, and some programs may also have age limits, with the minimum being 17 to 18 years old. Some programs may also have physical fitness test requirements, background checks, and drug screenings, based on the field.

Don’t Sleep on Working in the Trades

Showing hands-on skills is nothing new for Black Americans, especially those who literally built the country during slavery and after. After all, while Zippia data concludes that only 8.5% of American electricians are Black, it was Black inventor Lewis Latimer who improved the lightbulb.

A solid trade education is among the alternative education pathways to enable Black Americans to not only survive but thrive in an ever-changing economy. Instead of relying on the whims of the corporate world, more people can apply hands-on skills in careers that provide flexibility while meeting in-demand needs ranging from healthcare to beauty upkeep to vehicle production to green energy empowerment.