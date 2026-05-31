A Recap Of Disses In JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle
Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle
Night one of the 2026 Roots Picnic was definitely one for the history books! Jay-Z let his afro swing and the chopper sing with with a fierce freestyle fans think relentlessly roasted rap rivals like Drake, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and Tory Lanez. Whew, nobody was marked safe!
On Saturday, May 30, Jay-Z took the Roots Picnic stage with his co-headliners The Roots crew, and although they performed hits from his catalog of classics, nobody was ready for the Roc’s return. The star-studded set included cameos from Jazmine Sullivan for “Need U Bad” and “Feelin’ It,” and Bilal for “No Church In the Wild.”
He also reunited with Beanie Sigel and Freeway for “What We Do.”
That would be an epic performance for any star, but the Blueprint boss had to stand above rest with more surprises than that. As BOSSIP previously reported, Jay-Z warmed up with a preview show the night before and fans suspected he had something up his sleeve. Well, more like something hidden under his hood.
After years of rocking freeforms frequently compared to Basquiat, Jay-Z pulled up with a flowing fro. While skeptical fans debate whether the new look is combed out locs or shake ‘n’ go shenanigans, he made it clear nobody gets away with coming for his seemingly Cécred crown.
In his first headlining performance since 2019, an unloc’d Hov unloaded on his industry enemies and thumb thugging with vicious verse after verse of a freestyle. Everyone from Nicki Minaj and Kanye West to Tory Lanez and, most recently, Drake have taken aim at Jay-Z.
The first thing he said put this revenge on his grandmother, Hattie, who recently turned 100. And that should tell you everything you need to know about how hard he was about to go.
Check out how Jay-Z aired out his opps, brutal bar for bar, after the flip!
What Was Said?! Jay-Z’s Fiery Freestyle Lyrically Lays Out Drake
The latest rapper to join the Hov hate train was Drake with his “Janice STFU” lines on Iceman like:
“You boys got big on my name, that’s big enough … we know how you OGs rocking already my n***a, the jig is up… I’ll take $500K, not the dinner, I never could learn sh*t from none of y’all.”
Welp, Jay-Z reminded Drizzy to find something safe to do!
“The jig is up, n***a I’m up 10, wrong chart champ you gotta look up again. N***as looked up to Hov, I never looked up to them. Them cr*ckers got your publishing checks, go talk tough to them. Don’t talk success to me, you n***as is workers, in perpetuity is how your contract is worded,” the 56-year-old rapped.
Of course, Jay-Z had to take Aubrey’s work wife through there as well!
Nicki Minaj’s diss is up next after the jump!
Jay-Z Finally Fires Back At Nicki Minaj’s Years Of Barbie Bashing
Nicki Minaj not only claimed accused Jay-Z of cheating her out of $200 million through Tidal and career sabotage, but has turned Roc Nation rants into a hobby. The 4:44 star didn’t react in the moment, but fans think this is a sign he ran out of patience for the Pink Friday 2 rapper.
“That lady back on that stuff, she like she in love with em. Her Ken can’t even… take they kid… enough of them,” he shadily said.
The bars were brief, but fans claimed bringing out her ex Meek Mill in front of his hometown crowd was another dig at the diva.
Hit the flip for Jay-Z’s Dame Dash denture diss.
Ain’t No Roc-A-Fella Reconcilliation! Jay-Z Drags Dame Dash By The Dentures
Hov hit his Roc-a-fella co-founder Dame Dash with ruthless and toothless low blows for multiple incendiary interviews. In a sit-down with Cam Capone News, Dash claimed “homeboy is cold, he don’t look out for nobody,” including loyal artists like Memphis Bleek.
“Another one fumbled his wonder how I get the blame/N***a teeth is tumbling out they mouth and somehow I’m the one who done its a murder mystery gang/ That nut ass n***a still stuttering/the Chatty Patty is down on his luck again/Quest introduced me to Jaguar, I don’t know why I still f**k with him,” he laughed.
In addition to the Jaguar Wright shade, Jay got his Lilliputian lick back at Tory Lanez for years of those “Roc Nation, you will crumble” memes. Tory’s dad Sonstar Peterson is the one who said it, but sins of the father…
“The ROC’s not crumbling, till the leprechaun magically run out of pranks, your son on a federal jail line mumbling something about having too much in his drink. You know how dumb that is?” he said, aiming at the pipsqueak prisoner.
Meghann Cuniff aka Meg Thee Reporter made sure to add context about her biggest hater taking yet another L.
Last, but not least, fans say Ye got it the worst and earned every word. Hit the flip to see more!
Ye-talilty! Jay-Z Yanks Ye By The Pointed Hood For Disrespecting His Children
Diehard Ye fans swear Jay wasn’t talking to their fave or going that hard, but social media says that’s wishful thinking. After Ye repeatedly crossed the line with thumb thugging about his family, Hov didn’t hold back. And he didn’t let the Donda deviant’s mental health struggles justify repeatedly coming after innocent children. In a bizarre interview with DJ Akademiks, a black Klan-costumed Kanye doubled down that it was “one of his best” tweets. Jay-Z claimed when Ye sees him in person, it’s giving “mind control over Deebo,” instead of the same energy as his online outbursts.
“You ever heard of wunderkind? My children is some of them, have you n***as no shame? Y’all trying to get under skin, I really get under skin. Ask Un how I’m playin. Y’all thoughts with your thumbs again. Everybody thinks they’re the ones insane. You’re no maniac. Watch how sane he acts in my presence, n***s shrink,” Jay-Z defiantly declared.
That is a lot of direct hits for a 4-minute freestyle! We probably haven’t heard the end of Jay-Z finally firing back at some of the biggest (and messiest) names in the game.
Which Jay-Z diss was the best (or the worst) from his Roots Picnic performance?
Lawd, Have Marcy! Cécred Cloud Bobbed JAŸ-Z Umlaut Unloads At Roots Picnic, Pummels Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Kanye West & Tory Lanez In Fiery Freestyle was originally published on bossip.com