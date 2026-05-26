Reporter Says Trump Mobile Phone "Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample" During Scathing Review

Trump Mobile

If you need any more evidence that Trump Mobile is the purest of jigs, this scathing review of the bootleg mobile phone service’s flagship smartphone fits the bill.

After folks began asking where the phone they put a $100 deposit down for was, Trump Mobile finally decided to start pushing out the T1 and get it into reviewers’ hands.

The company also quietly changed some of the language around the smartphone’s development, for instance, once claiming it would be completely “made in the USA,” to it now “proudly assembled in the USA.”

Smartphone enthusiasts immediately dismissed that notion because no one is building smartphones in the United States, not even Apple.

The T1 “Kinda Looks Like A Urine Sample”

Anyway, during a recent segment on CNN, Patrick Holland, Managing Editor at CNET, didn’t mince words when speaking about the device, which is hilariously “gold” and has an American flag on the back with 12 stripes, not 13.

“The gold color, in real life, it kind of varies depending on what lighting you’re in. Sometimes it looks like those gold coins that Scrooge McDuck would jump into for ‘DuckTales.’ Other times it’s got a mustard vibe to it, and yet other times it kind of looks like a urine sample,” said Holland.

According to Holland, it’s not the phone’s tacky, and outright gaudy appearance that led him to tell folks do not buy that brick, it’s the fact they don’t know what’s under the hood of the device and the fact that Trump Mobile can’t offer security guarantees like Samsung or Google do for their devices.

“I would not recommend it, not because of that, but largely because we just don’t know certain things about it,” Holland said.

“We don’t know what the processor is in the phone, we don’t know what the software and security updates will be,” he explained. “For example, companies like Samsung or Google will commit to seven years, so if you buy a phone you know that you have until 2033 to use that phone and that makes me wonder if the last big worry is if this phone will actually ship. While a couple of us in the media do have it, I can’t find many cases of actual customers who put their money down to order the phone, with the phone.”

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Oof.

Trump Mobile Is Investigating A Massive Data Breach

Holland’s review of the device comes on the heels of Trump Mobile investigating a breach that could have potentially exposed the personal details of the estimated 27,000 people who put down deposits for the smartphone.

Yikes.

Again, the signs were out there, like the AI-mockups using iPhones and other devices, a company that designs phone cases threatening to sue Trump Mobile over a photoshopped image of a Galaxy S25 Ultra, missing the Mobile World Conference, and failing to deliver a SIM card, not a phone, but an actual SIM card to a writer at The Verge.

Oh, and there is the revelation that T1 isn’t even a brand-new device, but possibly a marked-up version of the Chinese-made Wingtech REVVL 7 Pro 5G, which only costs $169.

Yet, people still gave the Trump grifting family money for a gold smartphone that is not even built in the United States.

LOL, bruh.

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