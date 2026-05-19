Shamea Morton Blames Angela Oakley For Porsha Williams Split
#RHOA Revelations: Shamea Says 'Messy' Angela Oakley Is Partially To Blame For Fallout With Porsha Williams
- Angela claims she and Shamea have made up multiple times, suggesting Shamea just doesn't like her
The once unbreakable friendship between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton has been unraveling in real time before the eyes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, and judging by the drama spilling into season 17, the road back to sisterhood still looks rocky. While viewers have watched years of tension, misunderstandings, and hurt feelings bubble to the surface, Shamea now believes another Housewife may have helped push their friendship even closer to the edge: Angela Oakley.
Shamea Morton Called Out Angela Oakley For Being “Messy“
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (WWHL) on May 17, Shamea didn’t hesitate when host Andy Cohen asked her to choose who was more responsible for her fallout with Porsha: Angela or fellow castmate Drew Sidora.
“Who’s more to blame for you and Porsha falling out?” Andy asked.
“Oh, probably messy, Angela,” Shamea quickly replied, before also accusing Angela of “plotting.”
The shade-filled response may not have come out of nowhere. During Season 16, Angela was the first to inform Porsha about comments Shamea had allegedly been making behind her back, igniting a deeper conversation about the imbalance in their longtime friendship. Fans watched as years of unresolved tension finally exploded onscreen, with Shamea admitting she felt Porsha never truly wanted her to become a full-time Housewife, and feared being permanently labeled as “Porsha’s lapdog.”
Their friendship issues apparently stretched back even further than reality TV drama. Shamea also revealed she still carried hurt over Porsha missing her 2017 wedding to husband Gerald Mwangi in Kenya, a disappointment that clearly lingered beneath the surface for years.
Angela appeared blindsided by Shamea’s comment.
Apparently, Angela caught wind of Shamea’s latest comments because she wasted no time responding online.
Taking to X on May 18, Angela seemed genuinely confused by the renewed tension, especially since she believed the two women had already moved past their issues.
“The thing is Shamea and I have made up MULTIPLE times. I never know we are beefing until we film,” she penned. “It’s giving she just doesn’t like me! And that’s okay!!”
She also added that Shamea gave her the ammo to be “messy” about their friendship.
“Angela only had ammunition because Shamea gave it to her. Tell the whole story,” said @ThirdKing0208 who Angela agreed with.
Ironically, Angela previously told Andy Cohen on WWHL that she had no regrets about telling Porsha what Shamea had been saying, a decision many fans believe lit the match on the friendship fallout.
As previously reported, things between Porsha and Shamea officially hit a breaking point during the season 16 reunion in 2025, when both women revealed they were no longer speaking. Since then, the drama has spilled beyond Bravo cameras and onto social media, where the former best friends have traded subtle shots and public shade.
More on the flip!
Here’s where things stand now between Shamea and Porsha.
Still, despite the tension, Shamea hinted there may be a small glimmer of hope for the future. During Sunday’s WWHL appearance, a viewer asked whether she believed she and Porsha could ever repair their friendship. While not exactly promising a reconciliation, Shamea admitted she’s content with where things stand for now.
“I would like it if we can continue to keep people out of our stuff and whatever happens happens. Like I’m not going to force it. I don’t expect her to. Let’s just see what happens,” Shamea added.
At this point, #RHOA fans may have to settle for a peaceful coexistence instead of a full friendship reunion between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton, well, at least for now.
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#RHOA Revelations: Shamea Says 'Messy' Angela Oakley Is Partially To Blame For Fallout With Porsha Williams was originally published on bossip.com