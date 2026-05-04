B-Side Bangers: Chris Brown

Raymond Boyd

In today’s realm of R&B, there is no crooner, male or female, who is more polarizing than the dancing phenom known as Chris Brown.

On one side of the spectrum, you’ve got music fans who wouldn’t bat an eyelash if he stopped making music today. This is in part to many transgressions we’ve all seen him display in his career over the past two decades and counting, which began with the infamous 2009 beating of then-girlfriend and fellow superstar singer Rihanna. On the other side however, there’s a loyal legion of supporters who call themselves “Team Breezy” and have been unwavering in their support throughout his career thus far over the span of 12 studio albums and counting.

The latest will be Brown, a new retrospective project arriving this Friday (May 8) and expected to be his greatest work to date.

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Usher



As CB preps for new tunes and a co-headlining roadshow alongside Usher with the upcoming Raymond & Brown Tour, also cleverly referred to as “The R&B Tour,” we figured it would be a great time to reflect back on Brown’s best in our own special way. Whether looking at his chart-topping debut in 2005 and its equally successful 2007 sophomore follow-up, or the handful of releases thereafter that have for the most part been a success amidst even more public controversy, there’s simply no denying his penchant for Platinum plaques. He’s got the hits, the fanbase and the social following — 143 million on Instagram and 28 million on X ain’t too shabby if you ask us! — that all but confirm his solid stance in the game for many years to come.

For all the hits he’s blesses Team Breezy with, you can imagine there’s a hefty amount of deep cuts in the mix as well. For an artist who seemingly never leaves the studio, it was a journey digging through the crates to discover his rarities, many of which you may find surprising if it’s your intro to his extensive catalog.

Take a look at our “B-Side Bangers” exclusive as we look back on the deep cuts of Chris Brown:

1. “Is This Love?” (2005)

Album: Chris Brown