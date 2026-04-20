Where Are Michael Jackson’s Kids Today?

Source: Michael Jackson has three kids: his oldest, who was born February 13, 1997, is Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson Jr.; his second-oldest and first girl is Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, born April 3, 1998; and his youngest, born February 21, 2002, is Prince Michael “Bigi” Jackson II—formerly known as Blanket. It’s said that the children were well-mannered, well-behaved, and really level-headed kids. They were always Michael’s top priority. However, after Michael Jackson died in June 2009, the children became more visible to the public eye. This started with his oldest daughter, Paris’s short and unplanned speech at her father’s funeral. She was 11 at the time, she trembled, tearful on the mic, she said, “Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much.” TRENDING: B-Side Bangers: Michael Jackson Today, the children pursue their own paths, projects, and passions, but remain very close. In 2021 his oldest son prince said “At this point in our life it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of, ‘I’m the older brother, It’s more that we’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I’m not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way.” He added that though the three have busy schedules, they still make time for each other when they can. He says, “Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we’re getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment.” TRENDING: The King of Pop’s Impact: Modern Artists Who Channel Michael Jackson

In August 2023, the three kids got together to celebrate what would have been Michael’s 65th birthday. His two sons, Prince & Bigi, formally known as Blanket, hosted a Q&A for fans at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, which is home to the Cirque du Soleil show Michael Jackson ONE. Pairs wasn’t left out of this celebration by any means; she paid tribute to her father during a show at the Las Colinas Park Amphitheater in Colorado. She said to the crowd, “It’s my dad’s birthday. He would have been 65 years old today. He put 50 years of blood, sweat, tears, and love and passion into doing what he did so that I can stand up here on stage and scream into a microphone. I owe everything to him.” In March 2024, all three of his kids attended the London premiere of MJ: The Musical. Prince Michael Jackson

Love Syndicated Content? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Today, his oldest, Prince Michael Jackson, is 29 years old. His mother is Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson’s first wife, who is still alive and is 67 years old as of 2026. She lives a private life in Palmdale, California, focusing on breeding horses and tending to her $1.3 million ranch. Jackson and Rowe divorced in 1999, and he was given full custody of the kids. At the time, Michael Jackson said in a statement, “Words can’t describe how I feel … I have been blessed beyond comprehension, and I will work tirelessly at being the best father that I can possibly be, I grew up in a fish bowl and will not allow the same to happen to my child. Please respect our wishes and give my son his privacy.” The children grew up in his Neverland Ranch, and after his death, the kids went to live with their grandmother, kathrine jackson. In 2019, Prince graduated with a degree in business administration from Loyola Marymount University. While attending the university, Prince co-founded the charity Heal Los Angeles with a friend. In 2020, Heal partnered with a meal delivery service to give meals to those in need during the pandemic. He states that his father would have been proud of his effort. “I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids,” he shared. “I’m very grateful that I have this feeling that it’s this collaborative ecosystem we all need to help each other, and that came from the way that he raised us.” Outside of Prince’s philanthropic efforts, he is also an avid motorcycle rider and has a YouTube channel devoted to his rides across California.

In 2025, he announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Molly, after 8 years of dating. He announced via Instagram with the following caption: “8 years down, forever to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories,” he wrote. “We’ve traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I’m excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs .”

Paris Jackson

Paris is now 28 years old and shares the same parents as her older brother and the prince. She was named after the city in which she was conceived in. After her father’s death, Paris went through several public struggles. She told Rolling Stone that by the age of 15, she had attempted suicide multiple times. In 2015, she was hospitalized after one of her attempts. In 2018, she said, “It was just self-hatred, Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” The following year, in 2019, Paris sought treatment for her physical and emotional health, as a source told media outlets, “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.” While in her teens, Paris also rekindled her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe. In an episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, “Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes … We look a lot alike. It’s just cool having her as a friend. It’s very chill, which I love. That’s the perfect word to describe it.” She and the prince were very close; she referred to him as her twin and also said that he was everything to her. In 2020, she said, “I’ve always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him.” She’s been very open about her coming-out experience. She said she wouldn’t label herself as bisexual because she has dated more than just men and women; she doesn’t label herself as anything. In 2021, she shared that it’s been difficult to talk about this with her religious family; however, her brothers have also been supportive. She told Willow Smith, “My family is very religious and a lot of, like, homosexuality is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted, I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them, and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion. I’m at a point where to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion … expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.” Paris has followed her father’s footsteps as a musician and has been in several bands, releasing both EPs and a full-length solo album titled Wilted, released in 2020.

She says, “Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I’m a Jackson, it makes sense that I’m a musician, but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?” On February 24, 2023, Paris released her single “Bandaid,” which she described to people as “louder” and “more fun” than her other singles.

Paris says that her goal is tp come out with a full length album “I have enough [songs] that are already recorded and ready to go that would make an album. In terms of how many songs I have written, I don’t even know how many I have. Dozens, maybe.” outside of music paris is an actress and a model she is the current face of KDV beauty and has appeared in ryan murphys ‘american horror story’ and hulu’s teen comedy ‘sex appeal.’ In 2022, Paris met up with her iconic aunt Janet Jackson; the two attended a fashion week party in France. In December 2024, Paris announced that she was engaged to music producer Justin Long; however, the couple had split as of 2025. Bigi Jackson