Tina Knowles Hosts Pink Mother’s Day Lunch With Kurt Geiger
Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger
- Tina Knowles showcased her new Kurt Geiger collection at a glamorous Mother's Day event.
- The lunch brought together celebrity mothers and friends in a stylish, pink-filled celebration.
- Tina's role as a mother, entrepreneur, and icon was highlighted through the event's festivities.
Tina Knowles hosted a Mother’s Day lunch with Kurt Geiger and some of her closest friends, and now we have major FOMO. The event doubled as a celebration of her newest collection with the accessories brand and also honored her many roles as a mother, entrepreneur, and author. Held at Avra in Beverly Hills, the lunch brought together glamour, fashion, and a room full of beautiful people dressed for the occasion.
“I’m so grateful for the team at Kurt Geiger for such a special pre-Mother’s Day celebration not just for myself but for all of my friends, some who are also great mothers,” Tina said in a press release. “This was an incredible way to bring our special campaign to life, sharing space with some of the most beautiful people.”
And when it comes to beautiful people, the room was full of them.
Tina Knowles Set The Tone In Hot Pink Sergio Hudson
Tina wore a fitted hot pink Sergio Hudson suit that was sharp, feminine, and right on theme for the afternoon. The double-breasted suit featured a cinched waist and long pant legs that gave the look a sleek finish. She was not the only one wearing pink, either. Guests wore pink in every shade, including hot pink, baby pink, dusty rose, salmon, and fuchsia.
Among the celebrities in attendance were Holly Robinson Peete and her daughter Ryan Peete, Lela Rochon, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Terry Ellis, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Vivica A. Fox, Terrence Terrell, Ty Hunter, Kalen Allen, and Shaun Ross. Some of the guests were mothers themselves, adding even more meaning to the swanky soirée.
Tina Knowles & Kurt Geiger Filled The Room With Pink, Pink, & More Pink
Inside the restaurant, the décor leaned into the pink-and-white theme. Flowers were everywhere. Clear vases filled with pink blooms lined the center of the tables, while a large flower wall mixed red, light pink, and deeper pink flowers. A clear sign sat on top of the blooms, with Kurt Geiger London written in plain text and Ms. Tina Knowles written in script. The tables were covered in white linens with white napkins, and each place setting featured a personalized invitation with the guest’s name on top.
With flowers and roses throughout the space, motherhood was clearly in full bloom.
When it comes to celebrity mothers, Tina is at the top of the list. The Houston native is the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles and the grandmother to their children. She has also taken on a motherly role for many others over the years, including the women of “Destiny’s Child.”
She is also a fashion icon, influencer, and all-around baddie. Tina stays dressed to the nines. Her lips are almost always painted in red or deep pink lipstick, and she always serves a look. You can see from her photos and videos on social media that she loves to have a good time.
The “Matriarch” author continues to amplify motherhood and the strength of Black women in a way that feels stylish, joyful, and fully her.
Tina also dropped a video with Kurt Geiger tied to the collection, and the visuals were everything. In the clip, Mama Tina unwraps several pink handbags gifted to her by family members before heading out for a Mother’s Day brunch. Each one is part of her SS26 Mother’s Day Kurt Geiger collection.
“Your bag is the final touch,” Tina told People while discussing the collection. “It is not only a necessity, but it finishes off your look.”
Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger
And judging from the looks we spotted from lunch attendees, these guests know how to finish off a look. Keep scrolling to see how guests rocked the pink theme in honor of everything we love about Ms. Tina Knowles.
Ty Hunter
Ty Hunter, the longtime stylist and designer for “Destiny’s Child,” wore a gray knit cap with long locs, a light pink crewneck top, and a long black layer on top. He finished the look with stacked black necklaces, bracelets, black shoes, and wide-leg gray jeans with floral embroidery and distressed details.
Tina personally selected Ty to work with Beyoncé and the group. The famed stylist most recently worked on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.
Yvette Noel Schure
Yvette Noel Schure, publicist to the stars and a powerhouse in her own right, wore a light pink textured midi dress with flutter sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a flounced hem. She paired the look with a gold necklace, a bracelet, and pointed silver heels.
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox wore a pale pink two-piece set with a short-sleeve embellished crop top and matching high-waisted shorts. She styled it with hoop earrings, a bracelet, strappy pink heels, and a small pink Kurt Geiger x Tina Knowles handbag, while her hair fell in long loose waves with a center part. Vivica loves to serve a look, and we love seeing her turn heads in pink.
Kalen Allen
Kalen Allen is an influencer, host, and all-around culture shifter. For the event, he rocked a pale pink belted jacket with a matching shirt and tie underneath. He paired the look with white pants, black shoes, and pink-tinted sunglasses. The full outfit had a sleek, tailored finish from head to toe.
Lela Rochon
Lela Rochon, the iconic ’90s it girl, wore a blush satin gown with long sleeves, a soft bow detail at the neckline, and gathered ruching through the skirt. She styled it with gold statement earrings, layered gold necklaces, a metallic handbag, and pointed gold shoes. Her hair was pulled back, with loose curls falling over one shoulder, giving the whole look a classy, elegant finish.
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Vanessa Bell Calloway wore a bright pink short-sleeve mini dress with a subtle shimmer throughout. She paired it with a small Kurt Geiger x Tina Knowles floral handbag, layered bracelets, and multi-color strappy heels, while her curly hair framed her shoulders. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Vanessa clearly knows her way around pink.
Holly Robinson Peete
Holly Robinson Peete, a close friend of Tina Knowles, showed up and showed out for her girl’s event in a hot pink cardigan and matching midi-length dress. The ribbed sweater added texture, while the body-hugging silhouette kept the look sophisticated and chic for the brunch dress code. She finished the look with a Kurt Geiger x Tina Knowles one-flap handbag and pink-and-blue Kurt Geiger platform heels.
Pretty In Pink: See What Guests Wore To Celebrate Mothers With Tina Knowles And Kurt Geiger was originally published on hellobeautiful.com