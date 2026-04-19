End Of An ‘Errtime’ Era! Cardi B Closes ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef

Bardi was still big mad after beefing with arena staff in Atlanta, but Cardi B showed up and showed out for the last night of her tour with Missy Elliott as a surprise guest. She continued to drag the “disrespectful” staff, warning, “This will be the last time I’m ever in this b***h!”

Source: Kevin Wong / Kevin Wong

Cardi B came through for fans at her final sold-out Atlanta show, but the biggest drama of the night went down backstage. As BOSSIP previously reported, Cardi put State Farm Arena on blast and refused to perform after “rude” run-ins with staff went too far for the star. After 35 successful stops on the Little Miss Drama Tour, she said her team never dealt with any issues like that with any other venue.

In a quick message to disappointed fans on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, the “Magnet” rapper said nothing would get her back onstage but an apology for the “disrespect” she experienced.

Cardi B Confronts Concert Kerfuffle, Said She’d Rather Perform In A Parking Lot After Arena Staff Pissed Her Off

Always quick to keep it real with her beloved Bardi Gang, Cardi B addressed all the drama directly. The show must go on, especially for the last night of the record-breaking Little Miss Drama Tour. However, the “Bodega Baddie” claims she won’t be back to the venue, at least not anytime soon.

“I’m pissed of right now, I’m not even going to lie. This arena’s been playing a lot f**king games with me! This will be the last time I’m ever in this b***h! Next time, I’m going to do my concert in the parking lot!” she promised to a cheering crowd.

“I’m tired of y’all playing with me! This is y’all f**king second time!” she continued, clarifying her animosity isn’t for the rest of the A. “I still f**k with the Atlanta Hawks, though!”

It’s unclear how they worked things out after the backstage blow-out, but the Cardi concert was worth the wait!

Check out Cardi B’s last night of Little Miss Drama with Missy Elliott and the celebrity cameos after the jump!