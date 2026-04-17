Big Sean, Tinashe, Rauw : Inside Coachella’s Secret Party Circuit

Coachella offers more than just the official lineup, with hidden clubs, parties, and activations defining the festival's energy.

Insider access to exclusive events like Red Bull Mirage, Sonic Desert, and NYLON House is the true Coachella experience.

Brands, celebrities, and subcultures like skateboarding converge to create a sprawling, multifaceted desert playground.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Everybody talks about the Coachella lineup, but the people really outside know the festival’s best moments do not always happen on the official schedule. Sometimes they happen at a private ranch in Thermal. Sometimes they happen at a glam-packed after-party after midnight. And sometimes they happen inside a secret Red Bull club hovering above one of the hottest stages in the desert.

Weekend One made that crystal clear.

This year’s real insider circuit stretched from Sonic Desert’s daytime oasis to NYLON House’s Friday-night “NOCTURNA” takeover, from the hidden Red Bull Mirage overlooking Quasar to a Yappy Studios pregame with African American skate legend Nyjah Huston, plus the sleek CÎROC Athletic Club x Padel Up x AM Radio gathering that mixed sport, style and music into one polished desert experience. Together, they painted the fuller picture of Coachella in 2026: not just a music festival, but a sprawling culture playground where fashion, celebrity, swag, nightlife and brand worlds all meet.

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Red Bull Mirage sat inside Coachella itself, giving select guests access to one of the festival’s most exclusive social spaces. Positioned above the Quasar energy, it felt less like a standard activation and more like a hidden in-festival club, the kind of place where you could look down at the madness, hear the bass from below, and feel like you had tapped into a completely different version of Coachella.

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The programming only added to the mystique. Mirage featured guest-list-only DJ moments, including Murda Beatz, with a surprise appearance from Rauw Alejandro, Tinashe, and a guest DJ appearance from model DJ Olandria.

Set at a private ranch in Thermal, Sonic Desert returned as an invite-only experience presented by Coca-Cola and hosted by Roland, blending music, fashion, beauty, cocktails, and playful activations into one sun-drenched scene.

Source: Anthony Head / Anthony Head

One-minute guests were cooling off and grabbing drinks, the next they were bouncing between beauty stations, wellness activations, and wildly fun photo moments that made the whole thing feel like the desert had briefly turned into a luxury adult playground.

The sponsor lineup told that story, including 21 Seeds, Empress Gin, and Goodr Sunglasses. It was hydration, glam, spirits, cars, sound, snacks, skincare, and festival energy all thrown into one carefully chaotic mix.

One of the desert’s most reliable after-hours moves: NYLON House themed “NOCTURNA” leaned all the way into moonlit glam, beauty fantasy, and late-night exclusivity. It drew names including Big Sean, Rauw Alejandro, and Diplo .

Another under-the-radar gem came from Yappy Studios, which helped throw a secret Festival Weekend Pregame featuring Nyjah Huston + friends. The invite-only event immediately stood out because of who was attached to it. Nyjah is not just another celebrity face, he is a true icon in skateboarding, streetwear, and youth culture.

The CÎROC Athletic Club merged the Padel Up Pro-Am Women’s Tournament and the AM Radio pop-up into one sleek Indio experience. Guests could move between sport and music, then settle into the CÎROC lounge for cocktails, merch, and the social scene in the middle.

This is what the Coachella party ecosystem does. It shows that the festival is not just about who is headlining. It is about who is shaping the energy around the weekend. It is about Tinashe in a secret club above Quasar, Big Sean drifting through the glam circuit, Rauw Alejandro turning up in multiple party conversations, Nyjah Huston bringing real skate-world credibility, to spaces like Sonic Desert proving that brand-heavy events can still feel playful, stylish, and alive.

That is the real Coachella flex.

Not just getting into the party, but ending up in the rooms, lounges, and ranches where music, fashion, celebrity, and culture all collide.

Source: Anthony Head and Jazmyn Summers / Anthony Head and Jazmyn Summers

Article by Anthony Head and Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribeto Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram