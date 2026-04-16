15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage
15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage
- Many famous figures have Black ancestry, even if it's not widely known.
- Racial identity and representation can be complex, especially for mixed-race celebrities.
- Families sometimes concealed Black heritage due to historical racial prejudices.
Let’s be real: when people talk about “Black celebrities,” the list usually looks the same. But, identity isn’t always that obvious, and for a lot of well-known names… their Black heritage either flies under the radar or gets left out of the conversation, intentionally.
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For some, it traces back to a parent or grandparent. For others, it shows up in more layered family histories that don’t always get talked about. Either way, these celebs all have Black roots that might surprise you.
Vin Diesel
Born Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel has spoken about being a person of color, though he’s kept specific details about his biological father private. His stepfather is Black, and Diesel identifies with a “multicultural” background.
Pope Leo XIV
The current Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, has Haitian and Creole blood. His maternal grandfather is reported to be Haitian, grandmother to be Creole. Records show that Pope Leo’s mother was the “mixed-race daughter” of Black property owners.
Carol Channing
The Broadway legend revealed late in life that her father was Black. This was a truth her family kept hidden during her early career due to the racial climate of the time.
Sofia Richie
Daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia has Black heritage through her father, though her white-passing appearance often leads people to overlook it.
Halsey
Halsey is biracial; her father is Black, and she’s been open about navigating identity, privilege, and being perceived as white-presenting in the industry.
Paula Patton
Paula Patton is biracial, with a Black mother and a white father, and has often spoken about embracing both sides of her heritage.
Wentworth Miller
Best known for Prison Break, Miller has a multiracial background that includes Black, Jamaican, English, German, and Jewish ancestry.
Jason Kidd
The NBA Hall of Famer is biracial: his father is Black and his mother is Irish American.
Slash
Born Saul Hudson, Slash’s mothe, Ola Hudson, is Black and was as a famous costume designer for major artists. His father is white and English.
Maya Rudolph
Daughter of legendary singer Minnie Riperton, Maya Rudolph proudly represents her Black and Jewish heritage.
Kris Humphries
Humphries has Black heritage through his father, who is African American, though it’s not widely discussed.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee has a diverse background that includes African American ancestry through her maternal grandfather, along with Filipino and European roots.
Rashida Jones
The daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, Rashida is proudly biracial and often speaks on identity and representation.
Pete Wentz
Wentz has Afro-Jamaican heritage on his mother’s side, even though it’s not widely recognized.
Logic
Logic is biracial, with a Black father and a white mother. He’s been vocal about growing up white-passing while trying to embrace his Black identity.
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15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage was originally published on wiznation.com