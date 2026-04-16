Subscribe
Close
Breaking News
Singer D4vd Arrested After Teen Found Dead in Tesla Trunk Read Full Story →
Entertainment

15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage

15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage

Published on April 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Many famous figures have Black ancestry, even if it's not widely known.
  • Racial identity and representation can be complex, especially for mixed-race celebrities.
  • Families sometimes concealed Black heritage due to historical racial prejudices.
Source: Getty Images

Let’s be real: when people talk about “Black celebrities,” the list usually looks the same. But, identity isn’t always that obvious, and for a lot of well-known names… their Black heritage either flies under the radar or gets left out of the conversation, intentionally.

MORE: Choir to Cypher: 18 Rappers Who Have Ties to Church

For some, it traces back to a parent or grandparent. For others, it shows up in more layered family histories that don’t always get talked about. Either way, these celebs all have Black roots that might surprise you.

Vin Diesel

Born Mark Sinclair, Vin Diesel has spoken about being a person of color, though he’s kept specific details about his biological father private. His stepfather is Black, and Diesel identifies with a “multicultural” background.

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Pope Leo XIV

The current Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, has Haitian and Creole blood. His maternal grandfather is reported to be Haitian, grandmother to be Creole. Records show that Pope Leo’s mother was the “mixed-race daughter” of Black property owners.

Pope Leo XIV Travels To Africa
Source: Vatican Pool / Getty

Carol Channing

The Broadway legend revealed late in life that her father was Black. This was a truth her family kept hidden during her early career due to the racial climate of the time.

Night of 100 Stars
Source: Joe McNally / Getty

Sofia Richie

Daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia has Black heritage through her father, though her white-passing appearance often leads people to overlook it.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GALA-CHILDREN-CHARITY
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Halsey

Halsey is biracial; her father is Black, and she’s been open about navigating identity, privilege, and being perceived as white-presenting in the industry.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Our Hero, Balthazar"
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Paula Patton

Paula Patton is biracial, with a Black mother and a white father, and has often spoken about embracing both sides of her heritage.

Lifetime's Summer Soiree
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Wentworth Miller

Best known for Prison Break, Miller has a multiracial background that includes Black, Jamaican, English, German, and Jewish ancestry.

FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-MEDIA-INDUSTRY-TELEVISION-MIPCOM
Source: VALERY HACHE / Getty

Jason Kidd

The NBA Hall of Famer is biracial: his father is Black and his mother is Irish American.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty

Slash

Born Saul Hudson, Slash’s mothe, Ola Hudson, is Black and was as a famous costume designer for major artists. His father is white and English.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Maya Rudolph

Daughter of legendary singer Minnie Riperton, Maya Rudolph proudly represents her Black and Jewish heritage.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Kris Humphries

Humphries has Black heritage through his father, who is African American, though it’s not widely discussed.

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune 4/8/2004--Kris Humphries with his coach Dan Munson announced at news conference that is entering the NBA draft and leaving the University of Minnesota. GENERAL INFORMATION: Minnesota basketball standout Kris Humphries will hold a p
Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee has a diverse background that includes African American ancestry through her maternal grandfather, along with Filipino and European roots.

83rd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk/2026GG / Getty

Rashida Jones

The daughter of Quincy Jones and Peggy Lipton, Rashida is proudly biracial and often speaks on identity and representation.

2026 Golden Globes
Source: Jason Armond / Getty

Pete Wentz

Wentz has Afro-Jamaican heritage on his mother’s side, even though it’s not widely recognized.

Innings Festival 2025
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Logic

Logic is biracial, with a Black father and a white mother. He’s been vocal about growing up white-passing while trying to embrace his Black identity.

BottleRock Napa Valley 2019
Source: Jim Bennett / Getty



15 Celebs You Didn’t Know Had Black Heritage was originally published on wiznation.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
14 Items
Lifestyle  |  Davonta Herring

ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘TaMAGA’ Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

Comment
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
19 Items
Entertainment News  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Rest In Power Graphic Generic
43 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
Black Health +365

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close