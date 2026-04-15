Trump Busted Using Foreign Steel For White House Ballroom

Source: Pool / Getty

The “America First” idealogy that President Donald Trump has campaigned on took another hit, thanks to a report that found that the construction of a new ballroom for the White House leading to its partial demolition, is using foreign steel.

According to the report, the world’s second-largest steel manufacturer, ArcelorMittal, donated steel for the White House ballroom project. ArcelorMittal is based in Luxemborg, and it produces steel in Canada, France, Brazil, and India among other locations.

Trump dropped a hint about the origins of the steel in a speech last October, saying it was a donation from a “great steel company” and estimating its value at $37 million. He added that it was “great steel as opposed to garbage steel, because they dump a lot of garbage around. You know, steel is like everything else, including human beings. Steel could be high quality, and it can be low quality. He wants to make sure it’s high quality.”

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The comments came before Trump made adjustments to global tariffs regarding steel, which could have benefited ArcelorMittal. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick was directed to reduce tariffs up to half for aluminum or steel producers operating facilities in Canada or Mexico who supply American automobile companies making cars and trucks.

ArcelorMittal is operated by the Indian-born billionaire Lakshmi N. Mittal, who has a relationship with Trump as a supporter and openly praised his deals in 2020. Mittal also has done business with Wilbur Ross, the former commerce secretary from Trump’s first term in office, according to the New York Times.

When contacted for comment, White House spokesperson Davis ingle stated that the deal was “making the White House beautiful and giving it the glory it deserves at no cost to the taxpayer — something everyone should celebrate.” Ingle added: “Only people with a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome would find a problem with that.”



The report comes as a judge has halted further construction on the ballroom project, which was precluded by the demolition of the White House’s 133-year-old East Wing. The cost of the project is now estimated at $400 million, and it has been deemed Trump’s main priority. He plans to name the 90,000-square foot structure after himself.

Trump Busted Using Foreign Steel For White House Ballroom was originally published on hiphopwired.com