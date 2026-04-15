MacKenzie Scott Has Given Over $1 Billion To HBCU's

MacKenzie Scott is rewriting the story of philanthropic giving — and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are among its biggest beneficiaries. Her total HBCU donations now range between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, making her one of the most significant individual donors to Black higher education in U.S. history.

After her divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge — a commitment to give away the majority of her wealth. Since then, she has donated more than $26 billion across a wide range of causes, with a heavy focus on racial equity and education.

Scott’s support for HBCUs gained major momentum in 2020, when she donated $560 million to 23 different schools in a single giving round — one of the largest one-time gifts to Black higher education ever recorded. She followed that with another $700 million in 2025, distributed to more than a dozen HBCUs and organizations like the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The size of Scott’s individual school gifts is staggering. Howard University, one of the nation’s most prestigious HBCUs, received $80 million — one of the largest single donations in the university’s history. Gifts at that scale give schools the ability to expand programs, increase scholarships, and improve campus infrastructure in ways that weren’t previously possible.

What sets Scott’s giving model apart is her no-strings-attached approach. Rather than directing how the money is used, she trusts HBCU leaders to determine the greatest needs — whether that’s funding scholarships, renovating facilities, hiring faculty, or eliminating debt. University administrators and presidents across the country have called these gifts transformational, citing the rare and lasting financial stability they provide.

The significance of Scott’s investment is also deeply historical. For decades, HBCUs have received a fraction of the philanthropic support directed at predominantly white institutions. The funding gap has long held back these schools despite their outsized role in producing Black professionals, leaders, and innovators. Scott’s sustained, large-scale giving is finally beginning to close that gap — and is setting a new standard for what equity-focused philanthropy can look like.

MacKenzie Scott Has Donated Over $1 Billion To HBCUs — And She’s Not Slowing Down was originally published on praisedc.com