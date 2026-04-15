'Never Too Much' — 10 Luther Vandross Songs Gen-Z Should Know, Now That He’s Finally In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

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Source: Christian Rose / Getty On April 13, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 class of inductees, and among them is the incomparable Luther Vandross. Joining him are influential acts like Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, Sade, and MC Lyte. Luther, who passed away in 2005 at just 54, is being honored in the performer category, a fitting recognition for a voice that defined the emotional core of modern R&B. RELATED CONTENT: Luther Vandross To The Stage!? — 29 Hilarious Tweets, Memes, & Viral Videos From The 2026 Grammys Luther didn’t just sing about love, he gave it language. His catalog became the backdrop for countless real-life moments, from first dances to heartbreaks. With his unmistakable “velvet” tone, emotional depth, and effortless charisma, he turned every lyric into something intimate and lasting. Beyond his voice, his brilliance extended to songwriting, production, and arrangement, where his attention to detail set a gold standard. Between 1981 and 1996, he delivered an extraordinary run: 11 consecutive platinum albums and 26 Top Ten R&B hits, a level of consistency few artists have ever matched, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. His journey began at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater, where his talent first found a stage. By the early 1970s, he had become a sought-after background vocalist and creative force, notably collaborating with David Bowie on the album Young Americans, contributing to tracks like “Fascination.” When he stepped into the spotlight with his 1981 debut “Never Too Much”, he unveiled a winning formula, blending original hits like the title track with stunning reinterpretations such as “A House Is Not a Home.” Throughout the 1980s, he expanded his reach onto the pop charts with songs like “Here and Now,” while also producing for legends including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross. Love Music? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Few voices in music history feel as smooth, rich, and emotionally precise as Luther’s. Whether he was covering classics or delivering original slow jams, he had a way of making heartbreak, joy, and longing sound luxurious. To celebrate his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, here are ten of Luther Vandross’s best songs, perfect for late-night drives, candlelit dinners, or just feeling something deeply. 1. “Never Too Much” Appearing on his 1981 album of the same name, this track is pure joy bottled into a groove. From the opening beat, it’s impossible not to smile, and Luther’s playful delivery makes love feel like the best kind of addiction. It’s upbeat without losing that signature smoothness, and honestly, it’s one of the most feel-good R&B songs ever recorded.

2. “A House Is Not a Home” Originally by Dionne Warwick, Luther turns this song into a full emotional experience. His live performances of this song are legendary; he stretches every note like he’s pulling the heartbreak right out of his chest. It’s dramatic in the best possible way. This luscious romance anthem also appears on Never Too Much.

3. “Here and Now” If weddings had a default soundtrack, this would be it. The song builds slowly into a powerful declaration of love, and Luther delivers it with such sincerity that it almost feels like he’s singing directly to you. It’s romantic without being cheesy, a rare balance. And that’s exactly why it’s a fan favorite among Luther stands. The dreamy hit made the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1989, peaking at No. 6. It originally appeared on the 1989 compilation album The Best of Luther Vandross… The Best of Love.

4. “Dance with My Father” Appearing on his 2003 album of the same name, Luther Vandross hits the soul, reaching down into his vocal repertoire to unlock something unexplainable. Written about his late father, it’s tender, nostalgic, and quietly devastating. Luther’s voice carries a kind of vulnerability here that makes the song feel incredibly personal, yet universally relatable.

5. “Give Me the Reason” This one is for the real Luther fans. A lesser-known hit by the R&B legend, this track blends emotional intensity with a polished pop-R&B sound. It’s about love on the edge, wanting a reason to stay, and Luther navigates that tension effortlessly. Plus, it’s tied to the film Ruthless People, giving it a bit of cinematic flair. This track appeared on his 1986 album Give Me the Reason.

6. “So Amazing” Simple, elegant, and incredibly sincere. This song, which also appears on Give Me the Reason, doesn’t rely on big vocal fireworks; instead, it leans into warmth and gratitude. It’s Luther at his most content, and that calm confidence makes it stand out.

7. “If Only for One Night” Another cover (originally by Brenda Russell), but Luther completely owns it. It’s seductive and restrained, like a whispered confession. Perfect for those quiet, intimate moments. This precious tune appeared on his fourth studio album, The Night I Fell in Love, released in 1985. Luther Vandross’s songs are subtle yet powerful and this track is a great example of that.

8. “Endless Love ft. Mariah Carey” This is Luther in groove mode again, smooth, rhythmic, and effortlessly cool. And Mariah Carey’s duet with the icon only adds to the stunning beauty of this record. The song’s message about slowing down to appreciate love feels timeless, and the production has that irresistible ‘80s polish. The track, which appears on Luther’s 1994 album Songs, was a hit among fans, too. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

9. “Power of Love/Love Power” A song about longing that feels both specific and universal: Luther captures that feeling of waiting for something real, and his vocal performance gives the lyrics a quiet urgency. It’s introspective but still incredibly listenable. This classic hit appeared on Luther’s seventh studio album, Power of Love, which dropped in 1991.

10. “If This World Were Mine” Originally by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Luther’s 1982 duet version with Cheryl Lynn is pure magic. It’s romantic, dreamy, and dripping with chemistry, like two people completely lost in each other. Luther doesn’t just cover the song; he elevates it into a lush, slow-burning fantasy of love. The power of his classic still lives on today, thanks to Kendrick Lamar’s No. 1 hit “luther,” a love-letter homage which sampled the song and went on to earn a Grammy for Record of the Year at this year’s Grammy Awards. It’s a testament to how Luther Vandross didn’t just sing songs; he created moods, moments, and memories. Whether he was making you dance or making you cry, he did it with unmatched style and an undeniable soul. We will miss you forever, King! What are your favorite Luther Vandross songs? Tell us in the comments section. RELATED CONTENT: Chaka Khan Blasts Rolling Stone For Their ‘Greatest Singers Of All Time’ List: ‘They Are Blind As A Motherf–king Bat!’