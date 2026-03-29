Congress Fails To Pass Latest DHS Funding Bill, Trump Signs Order To Pay TSA Workers After Weeks Of Withheld Checks

Donald Trump signed an executive order to pay Transportation Security Administration workers after Congress failed to reach a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, as airport delays continue to escalate across the country.

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

According to WBUR, the move is aimed at easing long security lines caused by staffing shortages, with TSA agents working without pay for weeks. Trump described the situation as urgent, stating,

“America’s air travel system has reached its breaking point,” adding, “I have determined that these circumstances constitute an emergency situation compromising the Nation’s security.”

WBUR states, the administration plans to use funds with a “reasonable and logical nexus to TSA operations,” though the decision could face legal challenges since Congress is responsible for authorizing federal spending.

Record Breaking Shutdown Leaves Workers And Travelers Strained

The Department of Homeland Security shutdown is set to hit 44 days, surpassing the previous 43 day record shutdown.

According to the BBC, the prolonged shutdown has already led to widespread disruptions at airports, with travelers facing hours long security lines and limited checkpoint availability.

Per the BBC, approximately 50,000 TSA agents have been working without pay since mid February, leading to increased absences and resignations that are straining airport operations nationwide.

WBUR also states, more than 11.8% of TSA workers missed shifts in a single day, with some airports reporting callout rates exceeding 40% and nearly 500 officers quitting during the shutdown.

Congressional Gridlock Fuels Ongoing Crisis

The shutdown continues after the House and Senate passed competing funding bills, creating a stalemate just as lawmakers leave Washington for a two week recess.

In WBUR, Senate approved a compromise that would fund much of DHS, including TSA, FEMA, and the Coast Guard, but excluded Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol to gain Democratic support.

BBC states that House Republicans rejected that deal, with Mike Johnson calling it “a joke” before advancing a separate House plan to fund DHS at current levels through May 22.

The House bill passed in a 213 to 203 vote, but Chuck Schumer has already deemed it “dead on arrival in the Senate.”

Immigration Enforcement At The Center Of The Fight

The central dispute revolves around immigration enforcement funding, with House Republicans insisting that any DHS deal must include funding for ICE.

According to the BBC, Johnson emphasized that Republicans will not support efforts that limit enforcement, stating, “Republicans are not going to be any part of any effort to reopen our borders or to stop immigration enforcement.”

WBUR states Democrats have refused to fund ICE and Border Patrol without reforms, including requiring agents to wear identification, restricting raids in sensitive locations, and mandating judicial warrants before entering private property.

Hakeem Jeffries suggested a resolution is possible if the Senate compromise is brought to a vote, stating,

“This could end, and should end, today.”

GOP Divisions And Uncertain Path Forward

The collapse of the Senate deal has also exposed tension between Mike Johnson and John Thune, signaling fractures within Republican leadership.

According to the BBC, Thune placed blame on Democrats for the impasse, arguing their refusal to compromise has stalled DHS funding entirely.

While Trump’s executive action may provide temporary relief for TSA workers and travelers, it does not resolve the broader funding dispute.

No Immediate End As Shutdown Continues

With Congress in recess and both parties holding firm on immigration policy demands, the DHS shutdown shows no signs of ending soon.

Resulting growing strains on federal workers and a travel system pushed to its limits, is leaving thousands of TSA agents and millions of travelers caught in the middle of a political standoff still waiting for resolution.

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