Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Entertainment

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops

Afroman scored a major victory after officers in Ohio attempted to sue him for defamation after a botched raid at his home.

Published on March 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snoop Dogg Texas Ballpark Tour

Afroman emerged triumphant in a well-publicized legal scuffle between himself and a group of Ohio police officers who attempted to sue him for defamation. Afroman says he’s forgiven the police officers, but says he’ll keep playing the songs that targeted the sheriff’s deputies as he fought to clear his name.

As we shared in our reporting last week, Afroman Joseph E. Foreman successfully defended himself against a lawsuit brought by seven Adams County Sheriff’s deputies who say that the “Because I Got High” rapper defamed them.

After a botched 2022 raid of his home where officers damaged portions of the interior, including a door, Foreman released a series of songs and videos depicting the raid, spoofing the officers, and demanding that the department offer an apology and repairs.

The songs were particularly bracing for the deputies, with one crying as the track played inside the courtroom. It all worked out in Foreman’s favor after it was decided that the spoof videos and tracks were within the sphere of protected free speech.

Speaking with TMZ Live, Afroman explained that the songs will live on in infamy and that he’ll play “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Will You Help Me Repair My Door” at his upcoming live shows.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: Getty

Afroman Says He'll Keep Running Up Songs Targeting Ohio Cops was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
17 Items
Pop Culture  |  Team CASSIUS

50 Cent Roasts Usher & Justin Bieber's Alleged Fight At Beyoncé's Oscars Party

Comment
16 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Easter Style Inspo: Cute, Classy Easter Outfits To Step Into Spring

Comment
LL Cool J performs at The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021
12 Items
Food & Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

Comment
3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Map Showing Africa's True Size Goes Viral

Comment
VIP Preview Frieze LA, Paramount Pictures Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Feb 2020
10 Items
Art & Design  |  Nia Noelle

African-American Art That Will Elevate Your Home’s Vibes

Comment
Black Health +365
Close