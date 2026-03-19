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Court Sides With DJ Mustard Amid Custody Battle

Ruling gives the producer tie-breaking power through 2026 while mandating co-parenting therapy with Chanel Thierry.

Published on March 19, 2026
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68th Grammy Awards
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A California judge has handed DJ Mustard a temporary edge in decision-making when it comes to his children’s education, as his custody dispute with Chanel Thierry continues to unfold.

According to court documents, the producer—whose legal name is Dijon McFarlane—has been given tie-breaking authority on school-related matters involving the couple’s three children through August 2026. The decision comes after the court reviewed allegations that Thierry failed to follow earlier orders on how both parents should conduct themselves around their kids.

A standing directive in the case required both parties to avoid criticizing or speaking negatively about one another in front of the children. However, the court determined that several of Thierry’s recent posts on social media violated that agreement by crossing into disrespectful territory.

As a result, the judge implemented a limited measure designed to prevent ongoing stalemates over schooling decisions. While Mustard now has final say in those specific disputes, the ruling does not change the overall custody arrangement between the two.

In addition to the decision-making provision, both parents have been ordered to attend high-conflict co-parenting therapy. The goal is to reduce tension and improve communication as they continue to raise their children together. Under the terms, Mustard will provide a shortlist of three therapists, from which Thierry will choose one.

Mustard had also pushed for financial penalties, requesting $30,000 in sanctions against Thierry. The court declined that request.

Thierry’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, emphasized that the ruling is temporary and narrowly focused, applying only to educational matters for a limited period. The broader custody case remains ongoing.

Court Sides With DJ Mustard Amid Custody Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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