MAGA Pipe Bomber Says Trump's Jan. 6 Pardons Include Him

Source: US Department of Justice / other

Brian Cole Jr. , the Black man who was arrested in December after being accused of placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot — which he reportedly told investigators he did because he believed President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen — is arguing in court that his crimes have already been forgiven via Trump’s sweeping pardon of more than 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants.

From Politico:

Lawyers for Brian Cole Jr. filed the provocative motion Monday arguing that the felony charges he faces of transporting and maliciously using explosives should be dismissed because Trump granted clemency to anyone convicted of or charged with crimes “related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.” “Applying governing law to the plain, unambiguous language of the President Trump’s Pardon demonstrates that the Pardon applies to Mr. Cole because his alleged conduct is inextricably tethered to the events at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Cole’s attorneys, Mario Williams and John Shoreman, wrote. While the wording of the proclamation Trump issued on his first day in office last year is extremely broad, it refers to cases that are pending and to people already convicted. It’s not clear from its face if it fends off future charges.

No matter how Cole’s case shakes out, you have to admit that a Black MAGA supporter arguing that all Trump pardons are created equal is kinda hilarious.

Seriously, though, this is what happens when a sitting president — who is just trying to rewrite the history of the riot he caused — signs blanket pardons for hundreds of people accused or convicted of offenses during a violent event without looking at anyone’s individual case to see if they all should be given a clean slate: violent people are freed to commit more violent crimes, and domestic terrorists don’t think there acts of domestic terrorism should count because their MAGA messiah has forgiven all of their Jan. 6 sins.

“The Pardon—like it or not—applies to Mr. Cole, based on the ordinary and plain meaning of the Pardon’s language as applied to the relevant facts in this case,” Cole’s legal team argued.

Meanwhile, a White House official, granted anonymity to discuss a sensitive legal matter, according to Politico, rejected the defendant’s claim of being pre-absolved by the president.

“The pipe bombs were placed on Jan. 5,” the official said via email. “The pardon pertained to events at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6 and clearly does not cover this scenario.”

Imagine being a loyal Trump supporter, willing to bomb both Parties over imaginary voter fraud, only to have a Trump official to essentially say, “Pardon me, sir, but you gets no pardon here!”

Some of these people really did get the president they deserved.

SEE ALSO:

Brian Cole: DOJ Memo Explains Pipe Bombs Placed At RNC, DNC

House Bill Would Prevent Jan. 6 Rioters From Receiving Taxpayer Money





MAGA Supporter Who Placed Pipe Bombs At DNC And RNC Says Trump’s Jan. 6 Pardons Include Him was originally published on newsone.com