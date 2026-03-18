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FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes

FBI Director Kash Patel is getting demolished online for rocking a pair of custom Nikes only a goofball would rock with pride.

Published on March 18, 2026
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White House US President Donald Trump

Kash Patel is a walking anthesis of how not to be cool, and the former podcast turned Cabinet member continues to not do himself any favors. Online, folks are clowning Kash Patel after the FBI director’s custom low-top Nike sneakers made their way online.

Kash Patel, 46, has been in the headlines of late for reasons that have little to do with holding federal law enforcement to task or protecting the intelligence concerns of American citizens.

Adding to a litany of gaffes from Director Patel, ProPublica reporter William Turton shared an image of the sneakers on X, which has scored millions of views since being posted.

From X:

A source sent me this photo of Kash Patel’s customized Nike’s. The shoes feature a number 9 (Patel is the 9th FBI director), a Punisher skull (a vigilante killer from Marvel Comics), and his personal logo (K$H). The backs of the shoes show the FBI motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity”. Patel was photographed wearing them at an FBI Academy event that featured UFC fighters.

The Black and yellow sneakers are, as things go, fine from a distance. However, the details that Turton explained above, quite frankly, make Patel look lamer than he already is.

Online, folks are having a field day simmering and sauteeing FBI Director Kash Patel and his “Air K$H” sneakers.

Check out the replies below.

Photo: Getty

FBI Goof Kash Patel Clowned Online For Custom Nikes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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