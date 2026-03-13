MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

In a new rant, far-right personality Laura Loomer has called for all Muslims to be prohibited from working with the Transportation Security Administration, referring to them as a “national security threat” on social media.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Loomer wrote: “Every time I travel and a Muslim in a hijab asks to see my passport at TSA, I just want to say ‘f—- you. How dare you, take your hijab off and then maybe I will show you.’ I am disgusted that the airport in Atlanta has so many Muslims working in TSA.”

She continued, “In fact, I think that’s what I’m going to start saying from now on. It’s a national security threat for Muslims to be working in TSA. Why do I have to go through the humiliation ritual of showing my passport to some Muslima b— in a hijab with a heavy accent? I’m done.”

The bigoted rant is nothing new for Loomer, who has made a career off of targeting marginalized communities in addition to spewing random conspiracy theories online for years.

It has also landed her in a prime position as one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides. Some have billed her the “chief loyalty enforcer,” after several in Trump’s administration for his second term were fired due to her suggestions. It’s also led to clashes with some of his other supporters, notably former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Loomer’s rant also comes as the TSA is facing signifcant struggles. Its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, has largely been without funding since Feb. 14. Democrats in Congress have refused to grant additional funding for the agency in the wake of actions by federal immigration agents, including the killing of citizens in Minneapolis earlier this year.

TSA agents are now set to miss their first paycheck since the partial shutdown this week. The result of the standoff

between Democrats and Republicans who want to fund DHS and add more money to ICE’s budget is seen in longer lines at airports across the nation. Three hundred agents have reportedly quit since the shutdown began, and the call-out rates

have gone into double digits at some airports, including Houston’s Hobby Airport, which had half its agents as no-shows.

MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA was originally published on hiphopwired.com