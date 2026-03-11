Lil Baby Drops “Mrs. Trendsetter” For The Ladies

Jerritt Clark

If you plan on dropping a big chune for the ladies — you know, something they can feel good to while getting dressed or battling stress — Women’s History Month would be the right time to do it. Just ask hip-hop heavyweight Lil Baby.

The newly-released visuals for his latest single, “Mrs. Trendsetter” looks exactly how it sounds: an anthem for the baddies of the world to feel their utmost confident while blasting it through their speakers or hosting a hip-hop viewing party.

Lil Baby had many people talking in the lead-up to his big unveil earlier today (March 11). As early as yesterday, majority of the world thought it was the debut of a new podcast — some have even been arguing about who the “Mrs. Trendsetter” is in question. Either way, it made for good social media fodder and a handful of reactions once all was revealed. Diehard fans are calling it his best ever, meanwhile naysayers are claiming that it’s a complete bite off Gunna’s signature tagline. What most are noticing though is that it’s an ode to all shades and backgrounds of women. For that alone, it’s a win in our book.

The single is lifted from the Atlanta emcee’s December 2025 mixtape The Leaks, comprised of loosies that never made it on any of his four chart-topping, Platinum-selling studio albums released between 2018 and 2025. “Mrs. Trendsetter” has since proven to be the standout, already reaching #64 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 20 on the U.S. Hip-Hop/R&B chart and just outside the top 10 at #12 on the U.S. Rap chart. We predict the video will be a definite boost in the right direction.

Watch the music video for “Mrs. Trendsetter” by Lil Baby below, and keep scrolling to see how the masses are reacting:

