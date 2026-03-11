Kerry Washington Made Naked Dressing Look… Well, Less Naked

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The girls have been stepping out in sheer looks all year, but leave it to Kerry Washington to show us how to do the trend with a little mystery.

The actress popped out at the Imperfect Women premiere in Los Angeles making a statement. She wore a daring yet polished look that played with the “naked dressing” trend without giving everything away.

Right now, sheer fashion is having a serious moment. From lace gowns to mesh catsuits and barely-there overlays, celebrities are showing more skin than ever. We’ve even seen a nip slip—or two. And as expected, the internet always has something to say about the trend, for and against.

Some versions of the naked dress trend leave very little to the imagination. But Kerry’s take felt different.

Kerry Washington Puts Her Own Spin On Naked Dressing In Zuhair Murad

For the premiere, Kerry wore a black lace look from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection. The fitted design featured intricate floral lace layered over a structured corset-style bodice. The sheer fabric extended into long sleeves and flared pants, creating a sleek silhouette that hugged her curves while still offering coverage in all the right places.

Instead of the typical barely-there vibe we often see with this trend, the dense lace pattern added depth and texture to the outfit. The result was a fit that slayed without being overly revealing.

She paired the outfit with sparkling pieces from Messika. Her glam stayed just as chic as the outfit.

Kerry wore her glossy black hair in soft, side-parted waves that framed her face beautifully. Her makeup featured warm bronze tones, softly sculpted cheeks, and a nude lip.

From Teyana Taylor and Megan Thee Stallion to Halle Berry and Housewives from various franchises, we love seeing women show off their beauty in all kinds of looks. But Kerry’s version proves that a little lace and mystery—and a lot of style—can hit just as hard.

Kerry Washington Made Naked Dressing Look… Well, Less Naked was originally published on hellobeautiful.com